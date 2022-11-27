Former President Trump speaks during a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Nov. 7. Photo: Joshua A. Bickel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump blasted newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith on Truth Social on Sunday, calling the veteran federal prosecutor "compromised" and a "political hit man."

Why it matters: As special counsel, Smith will oversee the federal criminal investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents and will be tasked with prosecuting federal crimes that arise from the investigations.

His appointment, announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month, is intended to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

What they're saying: "Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT 'Justice' Department and FBI," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump added that the Justice Department and FBI were listening to “radical left ‘MONSTERS.'”

"By the way, OBAMA SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN (and got caught!), & what about the MASSIVE Joe & Hunter BIDEN CORRUPTION (Evidence already in!)?" Trump concluded.

The big picture: Trump sent off a flurry of other Truth Social posts on Sunday, railing against the "fake news" media as the "ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE" and calling for the identity of the leaker behind the release of a Supreme Court draft opinion to be made known.

"January 6th was all about a highly CORRUPT ELECTION, which is the only thing the Unselects refused to investigate!" Trump wrote in another post.

