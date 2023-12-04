Republican Doug Burgum suspends 2024 presidential campaign

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during the Florida Freedom Summit held at the Gaylord Palms Resort on Nov. 4 in Kissimmee, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign. Driving the news: The announcement comes as the North Dakota Republican struggled to build momentum in the GOP primary.

Burgum, who did not qualify for the third GOP debate last month, criticized the Republican National Committee's qualification requirements in his statement.

"The RNC's clubhouse debate requirements are nationalizing the primary process and taking the power of democracy away from the engaged, thoughtful citizens of Iowa and New Hampshire," Burgum said.

State of play: Burgum, a former software entrepreneur, launched his GOP campaign in June, saying in a video previewing his announcement that "anger, yelling, infighting, that's not going to cut it anymore."

The wealthy former software executive spent millions of his own money on his campaign and centered his platform on the economy, energy and foreign policy.

He polled in the low single-digits. Lacking the name recognition of some of his GOP rivals, Burgum struggled to breakthrough in the contest that has been dominated by former President Trump.

Zoom out: The GOP primary field, which at one point had more than a dozen hopefuls, is winnowing with a little more than a month to go until the pivotal Iowa caucuses.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez have all dropped out of the Republican primary.

What he's saying: "While this primary process has shaken my trust in many media organizations and political party institutions, it has only strengthened my trust in America," he said in an announcement.

"Kathryn [Burgum] and I will always remain committed to fighting for the people who make our nation so exceptional," he said.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.