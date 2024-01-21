Ron DeSantis exits race, endorses Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his 2024 presidential campaign Sunday and endorsed Donald Trump days before the New Hampshire primary, announcing his exit in a video on X.
Why it matters: DeSantis entered the 2024 campaign widely viewed as former President Trump's most formidable opponent, but early missteps and strategic errors hampered his effort.
- DeSantis' announcement will give Trump an added boost ahead of the New Hampshire contest where he is looking to effectively end the GOP primary with a large win over former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.
- DeSantis campaigned aggressively in Iowa, but came in second behind Trump by about 30 percentage points.
The big picture: DeSantis launched his presidential campaign in May, but he had been laying the groundwork before then, highlighting his legislative accomplishments in Florida that related to his "anti-woke" agenda.
- He cruised to re-election as governor in 2022, when many other Republican candidates underperformed expectations, which fueled the speculation that he was ready to take on Trump.
- DeSantis' pitch to voters was that the Sunshine State — which passed aggressive restrictions under his leadership on abortion rights, LGBTQ people and more — could be a model for the rest of the country.
DeSantis' bumpy campaign launch — which took place on a glitchy Twitter Spaces event — set the tone for the early months of his campaign, which was marred by campaign turnovers, aggressive spending and sluggish movement in the polls.
- He lost some GOP mega-donors to former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who became his top rival for second.
