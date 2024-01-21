Ron DeSantis exits race, endorses Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests during a campaign rally at the Thunderdome on Dec 2 in Newton, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his 2024 presidential campaign Sunday and endorsed Donald Trump days before the New Hampshire primary, announcing his exit in a video on X.

Why it matters: DeSantis entered the 2024 campaign widely viewed as former President Trump's most formidable opponent, but early missteps and strategic errors hampered his effort.

DeSantis' announcement will give Trump an added boost ahead of the New Hampshire contest where he is looking to effectively end the GOP primary with a large win over former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

DeSantis campaigned aggressively in Iowa, but came in second behind Trump by about 30 percentage points.

The big picture: DeSantis launched his presidential campaign in May, but he had been laying the groundwork before then, highlighting his legislative accomplishments in Florida that related to his "anti-woke" agenda.

He cruised to re-election as governor in 2022, when many other Republican candidates underperformed expectations, which fueled the speculation that he was ready to take on Trump.

DeSantis' pitch to voters was that the Sunshine State — which passed aggressive restrictions under his leadership on abortion rights, LGBTQ people and more — could be a model for the rest of the country.

DeSantis' bumpy campaign launch — which took place on a glitchy Twitter Spaces event — set the tone for the early months of his campaign, which was marred by campaign turnovers, aggressive spending and sluggish movement in the polls.

He lost some GOP mega-donors to former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who became his top rival for second.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.