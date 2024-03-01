Mar 1, 2024 - Food and Drink

13 of New Orleans' best snoball stands

A person's hand holds up a go-cup of pink-colored shaved ice with a black straw, white plastic spoon, and tiny pink paper umbrella sticking out of the top. It's topped with a cherry.

Hansen's Sno-Bliz is celebrating 85 years this year. Photo: Matt Jones/Courtesy of Hansen's

Snoball season is back in New Orleans this weekend, with temps climbing into the socially acceptable range for pouring sweet syrups over shaved ice.

Why it matters: When it comes to cooling off, which is something we have to do a lot around here, forget ice cream.

  • This is a snoball town.

If you go: Many stands are cash only and are open seasonally. Check hours before heading out.

Here are our tried-and-true favorite snoball stands in New Orleans.

Pandora's

Photo shows a strawberry snoball with cream
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Mid-City

The scoop: Pandora's has been open for over 50 years and serves snoballs, hot tamales, hot dogs and banana splits from the walk-up window.

What we're ordering: Strawberry with condensed milk is the most popular flavor combo at this old-school stand.

Plum Street Snoballs

Uptown

The scoop: If you went to school in Carrollton, chances are you spent a few bucks during a field trip at this Uptown classic.

  • You can find them at Jazz Fest, too.

What we're ordering: Cherry, a classic summer treat.

Droopy's

Photo shows a blue snoball from Droopy's
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Harahan

The scoop: This family-owned stand has been crowned the best snoball in Jefferson Parish two years in a row in Visit Jefferson Parish's annual competition.

What we're ordering: Droopy's is known for its top-secret namesake syrup mix that tastes sweet like cotton candy with a little extra something.

North Roman Street Snowballs

Photo shows Conrad Bailey, owner of North Roman Street Snowballs
Conrad Bailey owns North Roman Street Snowballs. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Lower 9th Ward

The scoop: This stand specializes in classic flavors and is across the street from an elementary school. That's why they have a lot of kid-friendly snacks like hot dogs, chips, pickles and cookies.

What we're ordering: The nachos made with Nacho Cheese Doritos are a bestseller.

Red Rooster

Central City

The scoop: A New Orleans-flavored snack stand with a 45-plus-year history, you'll find everything from meat pies and gumbo to seafood platters and fried chicken.

What we're ordering: The Mardi Gras snoball, a special to the stand.

Chance in Hell SnoBalls

Photo shows a flight of snoballs at Chance in Hell
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Bywater

The scoop: Drag/burlesque artists Kitten N' Lou started this now-permanent stand as a pop-up during the pandemic.

What we're ordering: Their small-batch flavors change regularly, so check for specials. We love the snoball flights and the "doggo sno," a chicken broth snoball for our furry friends.

Rodney's Snowball Stand

New Orleans East

The scoop: In addition to snoballs, expect all the summertime salty snacks and sweets: pickles, malts, hot dogs, chili cheese nachos, shakes, freezes, blizzards and even tamales.

What we're ordering: Something tropical, like kiwi, passion fruit or cantaloupe.

Stop Jockin

Photo shows an orange snoball with cream at Stop Jockin
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

St. Bernard area

The scoop: We learned about Stop Jockin from Megan Braden-Perry, author of "Crescent City Snow: The Ultimate Guide to New Orleans Snowball Stands." Check out her book, y'all.

What we're ordering: The tropical sunrise with condensed milk is the stand's most popular flavor combo, and it tastes like a next-level Dreamsicle.

Buck's Sno-Wiz

Photo shows a multi-color snowball at Buck's in Westwego
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Westwego

The scoop: The stand has been open for more than 50 years and also sells boudin, boiled potatoes, frozen coffee and other snacks.

What we're ordering: The Bob Marley is Buck's most popular snoball that combines strawberry, pineapple and green apple syrups.

Hansen's Sno-Bliz

Photo shows three snoballs at Hansen's
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Uptown

The scoop: This shop makes the snoballs many New Orleanians consider to be the gold standard.

  • Family-owned for more than 80 years, Hansen's was named an America's Classic by the James Beard Foundation. 
  • But expect a long line, because with a great reputation comes a lot of attention.

What we're ordering: The Creambeaux or satsuma with condensed milk.

  • They also have weekly specials, like the bananas Foster topping. If you see it, order it.

Sal's Sno-Balls

Photo shows the exterior of Sal's Sno-Balls
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Old Metairie

The scoop: Family-owned since 1960, this stand is known for its classic flavors.

  • They also have ice cream and chocolate-dipped soft serve cones.

What we're ordering: The Joker, the stand's signature mix of blackberry, raspberry and grape, and Robin, a cream-based mix of nectar and ice cream flavors.

Original New Orleans Sno-Balls

Photo shows a snoball topped in ice cream and gummy bears
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Gentilly

The scoop: This stand is a rare exception because it's open year-round.

  • It's also got soft-serve ice cream, nachos, snacks — and covered outdoor seating.

What we're ordering: Strawberry and pineapple topped with soft-serve ice cream and gummy bears, a popular combo at the stand.

City Park Snoballs

Photo shows a pointy snoball covered in cream
Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

City Park

The scoop: The trailer is set up near City Putt, making it a perfect stop after playing at the Great Lawn or visiting Storyland.

What we're ordering: Nectar cream with condensed milk, a classic New Orleans combo.

