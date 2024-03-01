Snoball season is back in New Orleans this weekend, with temps climbing into the socially acceptable range for pouring sweet syrups over shaved ice.
Why it matters: When it comes to cooling off, which is something we have to do a lot around here, forget ice cream.
If you go: Many stands are cash only and are open seasonally. Check hours before heading out.
Here are our tried-and-true favorite snoball stands in New Orleans.
Mid-City
The scoop: Pandora's has been open for over 50 years and serves snoballs, hot tamales, hot dogs and banana splits from the walk-up window.
What we're ordering: Strawberry with condensed milk is the most popular flavor combo at this old-school stand.
Uptown
The scoop: If you went to school in Carrollton, chances are you spent a few bucks during a field trip at this Uptown classic.
- You can find them at Jazz Fest, too.
What we're ordering: Cherry, a classic summer treat.
Harahan
The scoop: This family-owned stand has been crowned the best snoball in Jefferson Parish two years in a row in Visit Jefferson Parish's annual competition.
What we're ordering: Droopy's is known for its top-secret namesake syrup mix that tastes sweet like cotton candy with a little extra something.
Lower 9th Ward
The scoop: This stand specializes in classic flavors and is across the street from an elementary school. That's why they have a lot of kid-friendly snacks like hot dogs, chips, pickles and cookies.
What we're ordering: The nachos made with Nacho Cheese Doritos are a bestseller.
Central City
The scoop: A New Orleans-flavored snack stand with a 45-plus-year history, you'll find everything from meat pies and gumbo to seafood platters and fried chicken.
What we're ordering: The Mardi Gras snoball, a special to the stand.
Bywater
The scoop: Drag/burlesque artists Kitten N' Lou started this now-permanent stand as a pop-up during the pandemic.
What we're ordering: Their small-batch flavors change regularly, so check for specials. We love the snoball flights and the "doggo sno," a chicken broth snoball for our furry friends.
Rodney's Snowball Stand
New Orleans East
The scoop: In addition to snoballs, expect all the summertime salty snacks and sweets: pickles, malts, hot dogs, chili cheese nachos, shakes, freezes, blizzards and even tamales.
What we're ordering: Something tropical, like kiwi, passion fruit or cantaloupe.
St. Bernard area
The scoop: We learned about Stop Jockin from Megan Braden-Perry, author of "Crescent City Snow: The Ultimate Guide to New Orleans Snowball Stands." Check out her book, y'all.
What we're ordering: The tropical sunrise with condensed milk is the stand's most popular flavor combo, and it tastes like a next-level Dreamsicle.
Westwego
The scoop: The stand has been open for more than 50 years and also sells boudin, boiled potatoes, frozen coffee and other snacks.
What we're ordering: The Bob Marley is Buck's most popular snoball that combines strawberry, pineapple and green apple syrups.
Uptown
The scoop: This shop makes the snoballs many New Orleanians consider to be the gold standard.
- Family-owned for more than 80 years, Hansen's was named an America's Classic by the James Beard Foundation.
- But expect a long line, because with a great reputation comes a lot of attention.
What we're ordering: The Creambeaux or satsuma with condensed milk.
- They also have weekly specials, like the bananas Foster topping. If you see it, order it.
Old Metairie
The scoop: Family-owned since 1960, this stand is known for its classic flavors.
- They also have ice cream and chocolate-dipped soft serve cones.
What we're ordering: The Joker, the stand's signature mix of blackberry, raspberry and grape, and Robin, a cream-based mix of nectar and ice cream flavors.
Gentilly
The scoop: This stand is a rare exception because it's open year-round.
- It's also got soft-serve ice cream, nachos, snacks — and covered outdoor seating.
What we're ordering: Strawberry and pineapple topped with soft-serve ice cream and gummy bears, a popular combo at the stand.
City Park
The scoop: The trailer is set up near City Putt, making it a perfect stop after playing at the Great Lawn or visiting Storyland.
What we're ordering: Nectar cream with condensed milk, a classic New Orleans combo.
