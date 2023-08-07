Must-try snoball stand in New Orleans: Hansen's Sno-Bliz

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Hansen's Sno-Bliz makes the snoballs many New Orleanians consider to be the gold standard.

This family-owned stand has been open for 84 years and was honored with an America's Classic award from the James Beard Foundation.

Our order: Creambeaux, satsuma with condensed milk and one of the daily specials (guava orange with whipped cream).

Hansen's makes its own syrups and does weekly flavor specials and toppings, like bananas Foster. You can also get a 3-gallon "Party-Bliz Bucket" to go.

Zoom out: Ernest Hansen built one of the first electric ice-shaving machines and patented it in 1934, according to the James Beard Foundation. His granddaughter, Ashley Hansen, now runs the business.

Worth noting: Expect to wait at least 30 minutes for a snoball, but as their motto goes, "there are no shortcuts to quality."

Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected].