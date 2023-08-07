Must-try snoball stand in New Orleans: Hansen's Sno-Bliz
Hansen's Sno-Bliz makes the snoballs many New Orleanians consider to be the gold standard.
- This family-owned stand has been open for 84 years and was honored with an America's Classic award from the James Beard Foundation.
Our order: Creambeaux, satsuma with condensed milk and one of the daily specials (guava orange with whipped cream).
- Hansen's makes its own syrups and does weekly flavor specials and toppings, like bananas Foster. You can also get a 3-gallon "Party-Bliz Bucket" to go.
Zoom out: Ernest Hansen built one of the first electric ice-shaving machines and patented it in 1934, according to the James Beard Foundation. His granddaughter, Ashley Hansen, now runs the business.
Worth noting: Expect to wait at least 30 minutes for a snoball, but as their motto goes, "there are no shortcuts to quality."
Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.
📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected].
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.