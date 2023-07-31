1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Snoball of the Week: Buck's Sno-Wiz in Westwego

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a red, yellow and green snoball in front of a blue building

Buck's Sno-Wiz is a West Bank staple. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Our snoball journey takes us this week to Buck's Sno-Wiz, which has been open for more than 50 years in Westwego.

Our order: Bob Marley, one of Buck's most popular snoballs that combines strawberry, pineapple and green apple syrups

Worth noting: This cash-only stand has a great drive-thru in addition to the walk-up window.

  • It also sells boudin, boiled potatoes, frozen coffee, hot dogs and other snacks.

Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.

