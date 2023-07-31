Snoball of the Week: Buck's Sno-Wiz in Westwego

Share on email (opens in new window)

Our snoball journey takes us this week to Buck's Sno-Wiz, which has been open for more than 50 years in Westwego.

Our order: Bob Marley, one of Buck's most popular snoballs that combines strawberry, pineapple and green apple syrups

Worth noting: This cash-only stand has a great drive-thru in addition to the walk-up window.

It also sells boudin, boiled potatoes, frozen coffee, hot dogs and other snacks.

Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]