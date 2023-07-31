1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Snoball of the Week: Buck's Sno-Wiz in Westwego
Our snoball journey takes us this week to Buck's Sno-Wiz, which has been open for more than 50 years in Westwego.
Our order: Bob Marley, one of Buck's most popular snoballs that combines strawberry, pineapple and green apple syrups
Worth noting: This cash-only stand has a great drive-thru in addition to the walk-up window.
- It also sells boudin, boiled potatoes, frozen coffee, hot dogs and other snacks.
Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.
📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]
