Snoball of the Week: Chance in Hell SnoBalls in Bywater

Our snoball journey takes us this week to the porch stand of Chance in Hell SnoBalls in Bywater.

Our order: Two flights of mini snoballs in all the flavors: lemon ice box pie with graham crackers, cucumber cardamom basil, raspberry lemonade, sour grape, cantaloupe mint and nectar.

The small-batch flavors change regularly, and the flights are only available on Fridays.

Worth noting: Drag/burlesque artists Kitten N' Lou started doing the pop-up during the pandemic and are moving to a permanent storefront later this year or early next season at Dauphine and Louisa streets.

Their "doggo sno" — a chicken broth snoball — is a hit with the neighborhood pups.

Cinnamon enjoys her doggo sno at Chance in Hell SnoBalls. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]