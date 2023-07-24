Snoball of the Week: Chance in Hell SnoBalls in Bywater
Our snoball journey takes us this week to the porch stand of Chance in Hell SnoBalls in Bywater.
Our order: Two flights of mini snoballs in all the flavors: lemon ice box pie with graham crackers, cucumber cardamom basil, raspberry lemonade, sour grape, cantaloupe mint and nectar.
- The small-batch flavors change regularly, and the flights are only available on Fridays.
Worth noting: Drag/burlesque artists Kitten N' Lou started doing the pop-up during the pandemic and are moving to a permanent storefront later this year or early next season at Dauphine and Louisa streets.
- Their "doggo sno" — a chicken broth snoball — is a hit with the neighborhood pups.
Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.
📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]
