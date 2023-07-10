58 mins ago - Food and Drink

Snoball of the Week: City Park Snoballs

Carlie Kollath Wells

The City Park snoball was extra pointy because we got it at night when the sun couldn't melt it in minutes. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

We celebrated the Fourth of July in the New Orleans City Park and had to grab a snoball to complete the festivities.

  • The City Park Snoballs stand is set up outside City Putt near the Great Lawn.

Our order: Nectar cream with condensed milk, a classic New Orleans combo.

Of note: The summer hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm.

  • Cafe Du Monde is within walking distance if you want to double down on classic New Orleans treats.

