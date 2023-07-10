58 mins ago - Food and Drink
Snoball of the Week: City Park Snoballs
We celebrated the Fourth of July in the New Orleans City Park and had to grab a snoball to complete the festivities.
- The City Park Snoballs stand is set up outside City Putt near the Great Lawn.
Our order: Nectar cream with condensed milk, a classic New Orleans combo.
Of note: The summer hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm.
- Cafe Du Monde is within walking distance if you want to double down on classic New Orleans treats.
Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.
📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]
