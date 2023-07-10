Share on email (opens in new window)

The City Park snoball was extra pointy because we got it at night when the sun couldn't melt it in minutes. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

We celebrated the Fourth of July in the New Orleans City Park and had to grab a snoball to complete the festivities.

The City Park Snoballs stand is set up outside City Putt near the Great Lawn.

Our order: Nectar cream with condensed milk, a classic New Orleans combo.

Of note: The summer hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm.

Cafe Du Monde is within walking distance if you want to double down on classic New Orleans treats.

Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]