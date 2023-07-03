Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This record-breaking heat calls for all the snoballs. This week, we visited Stop Jockin Snoballs off St. Bernard Avenue.

Why it matters: Stop Jockin is a popular neighborhood stand with snoballs, shrimp nachos, cheese fries, crawfish quesadillas and other snacks.

Our order: Tropical sunrise with condensed milk, the most popular flavor combo at Stop Jockin.

It was delicious and tasted like a next-level dreamsicle.

Of note: We learned about Stop Jockin from Megan Braden-Perry, author of "Crescent City Snow: The Ultimate Guide to New Orleans Snowball Stands." Check out her book, y'all.

See our guide to six essential snoball stands.

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]