1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Snoball of the Week: Stop Jockin

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows an orange-colored snoball in a white styrofoam cup with a white spoon and a black straw in it

Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

This record-breaking heat calls for all the snoballs. This week, we visited Stop Jockin Snoballs off St. Bernard Avenue.

Why it matters: Stop Jockin is a popular neighborhood stand with snoballs, shrimp nachos, cheese fries, crawfish quesadillas and other snacks.

Our order: Tropical sunrise with condensed milk, the most popular flavor combo at Stop Jockin.

  • It was delicious and tasted like a next-level dreamsicle.

Of note: We learned about Stop Jockin from Megan Braden-Perry, author of "Crescent City Snow: The Ultimate Guide to New Orleans Snowball Stands." Check out her book, y'all.

See our guide to six essential snoball stands.

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more