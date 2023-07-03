Snoball of the Week: Stop Jockin
This record-breaking heat calls for all the snoballs. This week, we visited Stop Jockin Snoballs off St. Bernard Avenue.
Why it matters: Stop Jockin is a popular neighborhood stand with snoballs, shrimp nachos, cheese fries, crawfish quesadillas and other snacks.
Our order: Tropical sunrise with condensed milk, the most popular flavor combo at Stop Jockin.
- It was delicious and tasted like a next-level dreamsicle.
Of note: We learned about Stop Jockin from Megan Braden-Perry, author of "Crescent City Snow: The Ultimate Guide to New Orleans Snowball Stands." Check out her book, y'all.
See our guide to six essential snoball stands.
📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.