🍧 Snoball of the Week: Droopy's
Our summer snoball adventure continues with a visit to Droopy's Snowballs in Harahan.
Why it matters: Droopy's has been family owned for 30 years.
- Last year, it was voted the best snoball in Jefferson Parish in Visit Jefferson Parish's annual competition.
Our order: Droopy's with condensed milk, the most popular flavor combo at Droopy's.
- The Droopy's flavor mix is top-secret, but it tastes sweet like cotton candy with a little extra something.
Of note: Watermelon dole whip (a la Disney World) was popular when we visited. There's a dill pickle flavor on the board too 👀
