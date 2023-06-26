15 mins ago - Food and Drink

🍧 Snoball of the Week: Droopy's

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a blue snoball in a white styrofoam cup with a pink straw and white plastic spoon. A blue and pink snoball stand is in the background.

Droopy's Snowballs is cash only and known for its secret syrup mix. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Our summer snoball adventure continues with a visit to Droopy's Snowballs in Harahan.

Why it matters: Droopy's has been family owned for 30 years.

  • Last year, it was voted the best snoball in Jefferson Parish in Visit Jefferson Parish's annual competition.

Our order: Droopy's with condensed milk, the most popular flavor combo at Droopy's.

  • The Droopy's flavor mix is top-secret, but it tastes sweet like cotton candy with a little extra something.

Of note: Watermelon dole whip (a la Disney World) was popular when we visited. There's a dill pickle flavor on the board too 👀

See our guide to 6 essential snoball stands.

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]

