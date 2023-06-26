Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Droopy's Snowballs is cash only and known for its secret syrup mix. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Our summer snoball adventure continues with a visit to Droopy's Snowballs in Harahan.

Why it matters: Droopy's has been family owned for 30 years.

Last year, it was voted the best snoball in Jefferson Parish in Visit Jefferson Parish's annual competition.

Our order: Droopy's with condensed milk, the most popular flavor combo at Droopy's.

The Droopy's flavor mix is top-secret, but it tastes sweet like cotton candy with a little extra something.

Of note: Watermelon dole whip (a la Disney World) was popular when we visited. There's a dill pickle flavor on the board too 👀

See our guide to 6 essential snoball stands.

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]