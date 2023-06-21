11 hours ago - Food and Drink
🍧 Snoball of the Week: Pandora's
We're living off snoballs and blessedly cold AC to beat the heat. This week, we visited Pandora's Snowballs in Mid-City.
Why it matters: Pandora's has been open for 53 years and serves snoballs, hot tamales, hot dogs, banana splits and more.
Our order: Strawberry with condensed milk, the most popular flavor combo at Pandora's.
📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.