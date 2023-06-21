Share on email (opens in new window)

We're living off snoballs and blessedly cold AC to beat the heat. This week, we visited Pandora's Snowballs in Mid-City.

Why it matters: Pandora's has been open for 53 years and serves snoballs, hot tamales, hot dogs, banana splits and more.

Our order: Strawberry with condensed milk, the most popular flavor combo at Pandora's.

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]