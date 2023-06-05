6 essential snoball stands in New Orleans
If my New Orleans summer had a flavor, it would probably be the sweetness of a cherry snoball, so red it stains your lips and that starts melting immediately upon reception.
- Just me? I doubt it.
Swap out the flavor for your own favorite, like bubblegum or nectar, and maybe even pick a topping like crushed pineapple or condensed milk, and you’ve got an edible rite of passage for any New Orleans kid.
Why it matters: A proper New Orleans snoball, with its smooth-as-silk shaved ice and a rainbow of colored syrups for flavor, is both a weekly treat and an annual pilgrimage.
We’ve got six local favorites who will serve one up just right.
- Of note: Many snoball stands operate seasonally, so if there’s a chill in the air, you may want to confirm availability.
Hansen’s Sno-Bliz
Considered by many to be the gold standard New Orleans snoball, this stand has been in operation by the same family since 1939.
Where to find it: 4801 Tchoupitoulas St.
New Orleans Snoball
In addition to snacks, smoothies and snoballs, you’ll also find a full menu of poboys and hot plates.
Where to find it: 4313 Elysian Fields Ave.
Pandora’s Snowballs
A classic snack stand, you’ll also find soft serve, shakes, banana splits, sundaes, hot dogs, nachos and hamburgers on the menu.
Where to find it: 901 N. Carrollton Ave.
Plum Street Snoballs
If you went to school in Carrollton, chances are you spent a few bucks during a field trip at this Uptown classic.
Where to find it: 1300 Burdette St.
Red Rooster
A New Orleans-flavored snack stand with a 45-plus-year history, you’ll find everything from meat pies and gumbo to seafood platters and fried chicken
Where to find it: 2801 ½ Washington Ave.
Rodney’s Snowball Stand
In addition to snoballs, expect all the summer-time salty snacks and sweets: pickles, malts, hot dogs, chili cheese nachos, shakes, freezes, blizzards and even tamales.
Where to find it: 9231 Lake Forest Blvd.
