6 essential snoball stands in New Orleans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Hansen's Sno-Bliz is celebrating 84 years this year. Photo: Matt Jones/Courtesy of Hansen’s

If my New Orleans summer had a flavor, it would probably be the sweetness of a cherry snoball, so red it stains your lips and that starts melting immediately upon reception.

Just me? I doubt it.

Swap out the flavor for your own favorite, like bubblegum or nectar, and maybe even pick a topping like crushed pineapple or condensed milk, and you’ve got an edible rite of passage for any New Orleans kid.

Why it matters: A proper New Orleans snoball, with its smooth-as-silk shaved ice and a rainbow of colored syrups for flavor, is both a weekly treat and an annual pilgrimage.

We’ve got six local favorites who will serve one up just right.

Of note: Many snoball stands operate seasonally, so if there’s a chill in the air, you may want to confirm availability.

Map: Axios Visuals

Considered by many to be the gold standard New Orleans snoball, this stand has been in operation by the same family since 1939.

Where to find it: 4801 Tchoupitoulas St.

Photo courtesy Hansen's

New Orleans Snoball

In addition to snacks, smoothies and snoballs, you’ll also find a full menu of poboys and hot plates.

Where to find it: 4313 Elysian Fields Ave.

A classic snack stand, you’ll also find soft serve, shakes, banana splits, sundaes, hot dogs, nachos and hamburgers on the menu.

Where to find it: 901 N. Carrollton Ave.

If you went to school in Carrollton, chances are you spent a few bucks during a field trip at this Uptown classic.

Where to find it: 1300 Burdette St.

A New Orleans-flavored snack stand with a 45-plus-year history, you’ll find everything from meat pies and gumbo to seafood platters and fried chicken

Where to find it: 2801 ½ Washington Ave.

Rodney’s Snowball Stand

In addition to snoballs, expect all the summer-time salty snacks and sweets: pickles, malts, hot dogs, chili cheese nachos, shakes, freezes, blizzards and even tamales.

Where to find it: 9231 Lake Forest Blvd.

More ways to stay cool this summer: 5 cool New Orleans pools you can dive into now.