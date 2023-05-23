Map shows seasonal temperature trends likely during summer 2023 across the U.S. Image: NOAA

Grab an extra snoball because summer in New Orleans could be even more miserable than usual this year.

The big picture: The climate outlook for June through August shows Louisiana and a broad swath of the country are likely to see a hotter-than-average summer, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

Why it matters: Heat is the deadliest extreme weather phenomena in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

And summers are becoming deadlier as climate change leads to more intense and frequent heat waves.

Context: Because of human-caused climate change, average summer temperatures are on the rise across much of the U.S.

The average summer temperature in New Orleans is now 3.5°F hotter than it was in 1970, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit climate research and communications group, using NOAA data.

Between the lines: Summer on the calendar year doesn't officially start until June 21, but New Orleans is already in a typical summer weather pattern — hot and sunny with quick afternoon thunderstorms.

We hit 91°F already on May 15 and had a heat index of 98°F over the weekend, per the National Weather Service in Slidell.

Of note: Parts of Southeast Louisiana also are in a moderate drought heading into summer, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Orleans Parish is considered abnormally dry as of last week, and the drought has reached Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes.

Zoom in: The NOAA outlook shows the highest probability of above-average temperatures is across the southwestern U.S. It's centered over New Mexico and Arizona, where there is a 60% to 70% chance of a warmer-than-average summer.

The odds are slightly lower, at about 50% to 60%, for warmer-than-average temperatures from Texas to New England.

Wetter conditions are projected for the mid and lower Mississippi, Ohio Valley and much of the East and Gulf coasts.

