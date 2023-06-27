Share on email (opens in new window)

New Orleans is facing "unprecedented" heat for this time of year, with city leaders calling it a health crisis.

Driving the news: Tuesday's "feels like" temperature, which factors in humidity, could hit 115°F, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Slidell say.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8pm Tuesday, with more warnings expected in the coming days as the heat index is forecast to climb to possibly 119°F.

The intense heat could stick around through the July 4th weekend, which is when the city hosts Essence Festival.

Why it matters: Heat can become life-threatening if proper precautions are not taken.

Unhoused individuals will suffer the most during this heat so leaders are being proactive, says Colin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The latest: New Orleans EMS is already seeing an increase in heat-related calls for help, leaders said at a press conference Tuesday.

Cooling and hydration centers are now open to the public.

EMS and first responders will have extra resources downtown and near Essence as the heat hits during a historically busy holiday weekend.

Zoom in: Entergy New Orleans will not disconnect on days that the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory.

The Sewerage and Water Board also will suspend shut-offs for delinquent accounts, leaders say.

What to do: Follow these heat safety tips from NOLA Ready when extreme heat is forecast.

Stay indoors in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day.

Drink water.

Do not swim in the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard and Harbor Patrol will be patrolling and will treat you as a "person overboard."

NORD's pools are open, along with day-pass options at these hotel pools.

Details: The city is opening free cooling centers for residents.

Unhoused individuals have these shelters available too: