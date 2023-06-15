New Orleans' heat index could hit 115°F this weekend
Dangerous heat is here to stay this week in New Orleans.
Driving the news: Thursday's high is currently forecast to reach 95°F, and the "feels like" temperature, which factors in humidity, could hit 109°F for the rest of the week, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Slidell say.
- That heat index could hit 115°F on Sunday and Monday.
- A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday, and more are expected through the weekend.
Why it matters: Heat can become life-threatening if proper precautions are not taken.
The latest: The city is opening free cooling shelters for residents. They will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.
- Arthur Monday Community Center: Monday-Friday, 7am–4:30pm (1111 Newton St., Ste. 101).
- Carrollton-Hollygrove Senior Center: Monday-Friday, 8am–4:30pm (3300 Hamilton St.).
- Edna Pilsbury Center: Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm (2222 Simon Bolivar Ave., 2nd floor).
- Algiers Courthouse: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-2:45pm (225 Morgan St., Room 209).
- Rosenwald “Annex” Senior Building: Monday-Friday, 9am-7pm (1120 S. Broad St.).
- NORD Annunciation Center: Monday-Friday, 9am-7pm (800 Race St.).
- All New Orleans Public Library locations are open Monday through Saturday, except Rosa Keller Library, which will be closed Saturday for maintenance.
What to do: Follow these heat safety tips from NOLA Ready.
- Stay indoors in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day.
- If you have to perform outdoor activities, do them early in the morning or late in the evening.
- Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
- Avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.
- Stay hydrated. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- The very young, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease, are at a greater risk for heat-related health issues and should take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated.
Threat level: Children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle, which can become life-threatening in minutes.
- Anyone who sees a child or animal unattended in a vehicle should call 911 immediately.
