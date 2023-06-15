Share on email (opens in new window)

Dangerous heat is here to stay this week in New Orleans.

Driving the news: Thursday's high is currently forecast to reach 95°F, and the "feels like" temperature, which factors in humidity, could hit 109°F for the rest of the week, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Slidell say.

That heat index could hit 115°F on Sunday and Monday.

A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday, and more are expected through the weekend.

Why it matters: Heat can become life-threatening if proper precautions are not taken.

The latest: The city is opening free cooling shelters for residents. They will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

What to do: Follow these heat safety tips from NOLA Ready.

Stay indoors in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day.

If you have to perform outdoor activities, do them early in the morning or late in the evening.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.

Stay hydrated. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

The very young, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease, are at a greater risk for heat-related health issues and should take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Threat level: Children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle, which can become life-threatening in minutes.