New Orleans' heat index could hit 115°F this weekend

Carlie Kollath Wells
Dangerous heat is here to stay this week in New Orleans.

Driving the news: Thursday's high is currently forecast to reach 95°F, and the "feels like" temperature, which factors in humidity, could hit 109°F for the rest of the week, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Slidell say.

  • That heat index could hit 115°F on Sunday and Monday.
  • A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday, and more are expected through the weekend.

Why it matters: Heat can become life-threatening if proper precautions are not taken.

The latest: The city is opening free cooling shelters for residents. They will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

  • Arthur Monday Community Center: Monday-Friday, 7am–4:30pm (1111 Newton St., Ste. 101).
  • Carrollton-Hollygrove Senior Center: Monday-Friday, 8am–4:30pm (3300 Hamilton St.).
  • Edna Pilsbury Center: Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm (2222 Simon Bolivar Ave., 2nd floor).
  • Algiers Courthouse: Monday-Friday, 8:30am-2:45pm (225 Morgan St., Room 209).
  • Rosenwald “Annex” Senior Building: Monday-Friday, 9am-7pm (1120 S. Broad St.).
  • NORD Annunciation Center: Monday-Friday, 9am-7pm (800 Race St.).
  • All New Orleans Public Library locations are open Monday through Saturday, except Rosa Keller Library, which will be closed Saturday for maintenance.

What to do: Follow these heat safety tips from NOLA Ready.

  • Stay indoors in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day.
  • If you have to perform outdoor activities, do them early in the morning or late in the evening.
  • Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
  • Avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.
  • Stay hydrated. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
  • The very young, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease, are at a greater risk for heat-related health issues and should take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated.

Threat level: Children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle, which can become life-threatening in minutes.

  • Anyone who sees a child or animal unattended in a vehicle should call 911 immediately.
