Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sal's Sno-Balls is an institution in Old Metairie.

The family-owned stand opened in 1960 and is known for its classic flavors, quick service and tree stump seating options just off Metairie Road.

Our order: The Joker, the stand's signature mix of blackberry, raspberry and grape, and Robin, a cream-based mix of nectar and ice cream flavors.

Sal's also has ice cream and chocolate-dipped soft serve cones.

Worth noting: The stand is cash only and has several sizes, including an $11 bucket.

Sal's specializes in classic snoball flavors. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.

📣 Tell us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected].