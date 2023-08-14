18 mins ago - Food and Drink

Must-try snoball stand in New Orleans metro: Sal's Sno-Balls

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows two snoballs at Sal's Sno-balls in Old Metairie.

Sal's specializes in classic snoball flavors. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Sal's Sno-Balls is an institution in Old Metairie.

  • The family-owned stand opened in 1960 and is known for its classic flavors, quick service and tree stump seating options just off Metairie Road.

Our order: The Joker, the stand's signature mix of blackberry, raspberry and grape, and Robin, a cream-based mix of nectar and ice cream flavors.

  • Sal's also has ice cream and chocolate-dipped soft serve cones.

Worth noting: The stand is cash only and has several sizes, including an $11 bucket.

Photo shows people ordering at the window of Sal's Sno-balls in Old Metairie.
Sal's specializes in classic snoball flavors. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.

📣 Tell us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected].

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more