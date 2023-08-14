18 mins ago - Food and Drink
Must-try snoball stand in New Orleans metro: Sal's Sno-Balls
Sal's Sno-Balls is an institution in Old Metairie.
- The family-owned stand opened in 1960 and is known for its classic flavors, quick service and tree stump seating options just off Metairie Road.
Our order: The Joker, the stand's signature mix of blackberry, raspberry and grape, and Robin, a cream-based mix of nectar and ice cream flavors.
- Sal's also has ice cream and chocolate-dipped soft serve cones.
Worth noting: The stand is cash only and has several sizes, including an $11 bucket.
