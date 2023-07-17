1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Snoball of the Week: The Original New Orleans Sno-balls
Our summer snoball adventure took us to Gentilly this week, where we stopped at The Original New Orleans Sno-balls stand for a cold treat.
Our order: Strawberry and pineapple topped with soft-serve ice cream and gummy bears, a popular combo at the stand.
Of note: This business is near Brother Martin High School and is open all year.
- It has nachos and other snacks, plus covered outdoor seating.
Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.
📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.