Snoball of the Week: The Original New Orleans Sno-balls

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a snoball covered in vanilla soft-serve ice cream with multiple colors of gummy bears on top

This snoball is topped with soft-serve ice cream. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Our summer snoball adventure took us to Gentilly this week, where we stopped at The Original New Orleans Sno-balls stand for a cold treat.

Our order: Strawberry and pineapple topped with soft-serve ice cream and gummy bears, a popular combo at the stand.

Of note: This business is near Brother Martin High School and is open all year.

  • It has nachos and other snacks, plus covered outdoor seating.

Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]

