Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This snoball is topped with soft-serve ice cream. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Our summer snoball adventure took us to Gentilly this week, where we stopped at The Original New Orleans Sno-balls stand for a cold treat.

Our order: Strawberry and pineapple topped with soft-serve ice cream and gummy bears, a popular combo at the stand.

Of note: This business is near Brother Martin High School and is open all year.

It has nachos and other snacks, plus covered outdoor seating.

Go deeper: See our guide to six essential snoball stands.

📣 Tells us where to go next. What's your favorite snoball and where do you get it? Email [email protected]