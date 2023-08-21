North Roman Street Snowballs stand specializes in kid-friendly flavors and snacks

Share on email (opens in new window)

North Roman Street Snowballs is a relatively new stand in the Lower 9th Ward that specializes in classic flavors and kid-friendly snacks.

The business is across the street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School and gets hopping when classes let out.

Our order: Pink lemonade and Granny Smith apple, one of the most popular flavor combos at the stand.

The stand also has a large assortment of cold drinks and snacks like hot dogs, chips, pickles and cookies. The nachos made with Nacho Cheese Doritos are a bestseller.

North Roman Street Snowballs opened in 2021 in the Lower 9th Ward. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Worth noting: Conrad Bailey grew up in the neighborhood and opened the stand two years ago after retiring from Crescent Crown distributing company.

"I'm enjoying this. It's better than sitting at home and flipping the remote."

What's next: He's expanding the stand to add a kitchen so he can make burgers, poboys and other hot food.