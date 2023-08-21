2 hours ago - Food and Drink

North Roman Street Snowballs stand specializes in kid-friendly flavors and snacks

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows owner Conrad Bailey in the window of North Roman Street Snowballs

Conrad Bailey owns North Roman Street Snowballs. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

North Roman Street Snowballs is a relatively new stand in the Lower 9th Ward that specializes in classic flavors and kid-friendly snacks.

  • The business is across the street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School and gets hopping when classes let out.

Our order: Pink lemonade and Granny Smith apple, one of the most popular flavor combos at the stand.

  • The stand also has a large assortment of cold drinks and snacks like hot dogs, chips, pickles and cookies. The nachos made with Nacho Cheese Doritos are a bestseller.
Photo shows a green and pink snoball in front of a wooden stand
North Roman Street Snowballs opened in 2021 in the Lower 9th Ward. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Worth noting: Conrad Bailey grew up in the neighborhood and opened the stand two years ago after retiring from Crescent Crown distributing company.

  • "I'm enjoying this. It's better than sitting at home and flipping the remote."

What's next: He's expanding the stand to add a kitchen so he can make burgers, poboys and other hot food.

Photo shows a takeout box of nachos
The nachos made with Nacho Cheese Doritos are popular at North Roman Street Snowballs. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios
