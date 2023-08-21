2 hours ago - Food and Drink
North Roman Street Snowballs stand specializes in kid-friendly flavors and snacks
North Roman Street Snowballs is a relatively new stand in the Lower 9th Ward that specializes in classic flavors and kid-friendly snacks.
- The business is across the street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School and gets hopping when classes let out.
Our order: Pink lemonade and Granny Smith apple, one of the most popular flavor combos at the stand.
- The stand also has a large assortment of cold drinks and snacks like hot dogs, chips, pickles and cookies. The nachos made with Nacho Cheese Doritos are a bestseller.
Worth noting: Conrad Bailey grew up in the neighborhood and opened the stand two years ago after retiring from Crescent Crown distributing company.
- "I'm enjoying this. It's better than sitting at home and flipping the remote."
What's next: He's expanding the stand to add a kitchen so he can make burgers, poboys and other hot food.
