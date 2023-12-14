Axios Denver Power Players: 15 influential business leaders in 2023

Innovators in space. A star chef. A championship sports franchise. And developers reshaping our city.

What to know: This year's Axios Denver Power Players are a driving force in our business community, building the present and creating the future.

How it works: The 15 people we highlight below range from elected officials, community activists and key business leaders, all of whom deserve recognition for their prominent roles in the Denver metro.

We made selections based on interviews, nominations and additional reporting.

The list is produced entirely by the Axios Denver editorial team and is not influenced by paid nominations or advertising.

Of note: It's tough to pick just 15. Denver is full of innovators who are making a splash on the local and national levels.

Flashback: In 2022, we named eight Power Players across the spectrum of politics, sports and nonprofits.

This year's winners:

Sondra Barbour

Vice president and general counsel, United Launch Alliance

After more than 25 years in business, Sondra Barbour rose through the ranks to become, in 2020, the chief legal officer for United Launch Alliance.

Why it matters: The Centennial-based aerospace company — a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing — designs, manufactures and launches rockets into orbits.

As general counsel, Barbour negotiates major contracts, including a historical agreement with Amazon to provide dozens of low Earth orbit rockets to increase broadband access worldwide.

Of note: In August, the Denver Business Journal named Barbour as one of their 2023 Outstanding Women in Business.

What she's saying: "I hope to motivate and inspire other women and underrepresented people to become aware of opportunities in our industry and to achieve their goals and dreams in disciplines involving space," she told DBJ.

The Denver Nuggets

Reigning NBA champions

The Denver Nuggets celebrate their title. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images

Nearly five decades after the franchise played its first NBA game, the team captured its first title.

Driving the news: From packed watch parties at local sports bars to a raucous home-court advantage, the Nuggets advanced Denver's legacy as a championship city.

The team also finished eighth in the NBA for regular season attendance.

Catch up quick: After winning 53 games and locking up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Denver went 10-1 at home en route to their first NBA title.

They were led by international superstar Nikola Jokić who, along with Finals MVP honors, ranked 12th in the association for jersey sales.

What to watch: Back-to-back, anyone? The Broncos did it in 1998 and 1999. Now it's the Nuggets' turn.

Lauren Young Casteel

President and CEO, The Women's Foundation of Colorado

A long-time community leader, Casteel is familiar with awards.

She's a member of the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame and the Women's Chamber named her one of the 25 most powerful women in business.

The intrigue: Her latest accolade is significant, too. In November, she received the Public and Community Service Medal as part of the governor's citizenship awards.

What to know: Casteel is the CEO and president of the Women's Foundation of Colorado, where she continues to drive the conversation about social justice.

Earlier this year she spoke out against the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action in higher education, saying "we cannot settle for a world in which gender, racial, and economic equity are allowed to crumble."

Of note: Her organization is leading by example as it diversifies its community grants, which have doubled to nearly $3 million in her tenure.

Chris Erickson

Co-founder & Managing Partner at Range Ventures

Chris Erickson. Photo: Courtesy of Chris Erickson

Chris Erickson moved to Denver in 2019, and has turned into a major player in the city's growing tech scene.

Driving the news: At Range Ventures, Erickson and his team launched a $23 million fund in 2020 to help get early-stage companies off the ground. They fund companies based in Colorado, paying special attention to Denver and Boulder.

Despite venture funding taking a dip this year, the city this year has done fairly well compared to other major markets like Chicago and New York.

Between the lines: This fall, Range Ventures welcomed Hayfa Aboukier to the team as a principal, a step toward increasing representation for women in the venture capital world.

Of note: Erickson has founded three tech companies, including Apartment List.

He helped raise $110 million for the company, which he launched at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2011.

Patrick Hamill

Chairman and CEO at Oakwood Homes

Patrick Hamill. Photo: Courtesy of Patrick Hamill

Since founding Oakwood Homes in 1991, Patrick Hamill's company has turned into one of Denver's largest homebuilders.

Why it matters: He's responsible for building neighborhoods like Green Valley Ranch in Denver and Banning Lewis Ranch in Colorado Springs.

His company has tried to address the metro area's housing crisis by developing On2 Homes, which are more affordable and take less time to build than traditional houses.

Of note: Hamill has built a reputation as a philanthropist, and this summer, he gave $500 to graduating students from his alma mater, the University of Denver.

He founded BuildStrong Education in 1997, a foundation investing in education and building schools in neighborhoods in northeast Denver.

Alice Jackson

Senior vice president for system strategy and chief planning officer, Xcel Energy

Alice Jackson. Photo: Courtesy of Alice Jackson

Xcel Energy is pledging to deliver net-zero energy by 2050, and Alice Jackson is leading the charge.

Why it matters: The utility's goal is integral to Colorado's broader efforts to combat climate change and maintain reliable service to its 1.5 million customers in the state.

If the company doesn't succeed, the state's goals for renewable energy and electric cars will fall short.

What to know: Jackson served as the Minnesota-based company's Colorado president until 2022, when she stepped into the newly created role to envision the energy system of the future.

The intrigue: As the initiative's leader, she is the face of the company's "go green" efforts, earning praise from the governor and local leaders along the way.

What to watch: In 2023, Xcel launched new EV charging network goals to reach more drivers and double renewable power sources on its grid with a $15 billion investment by 2030.

How it manages the ambitious goals amid blowback from consumers about utility prices will set the tone for years to come.

Mike Johnston

Mayor of Denver

Mike Johnston. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Mike Johnston, a former state senator and nonprofit leader, won a commanding victory in the Denver mayor's race this year, beating out more than a dozen candidates.

Why it matters: He's the city's first new leader in 12 years, and his leadership will determine the direction of the city for years to come.

What to know: Amid city council scrutiny and an ongoing migrant crisis, Johnston has set out to shelter 1,000 unhoused people by the end of 2023 and end homelessness within his first term.

He's also pledged to revitalize downtown, bolster the police department and make the city safer.

Of note: Since stepping into office, he's welcomed President Biden, hung out with the Denver Broncos and sat courtside at the Denver Nuggets' season opener.

What to watch: Johnston is more than halfway to meeting his homelessness goal. As of noon Tuesday, 584 people had been sheltered, city data shows.

Damani Leech

President, Denver Broncos

Damani Leech. Photo: Courtesy of Denver Broncos

Damani Leech is in his second season as Denver Broncos president, arriving after the new owners acquired the team last year.

What to know: Leech brings 25 years of experience in both professional and college sports to the team, and was lured to Denver after spending time as Chief Operating Officer of the NFL International Series for three seasons.

Of note: This season, he oversaw the $100 million-plus in upgrades to Empower Field.

What to watch: Under his leadership, the team announced this fall it's building a state-of-the-art training facility and team headquarters at its Englewood campus.

And a question remains about the future location of the Broncos' stadium.

Kirsten Lynch

CEO, Vail Resorts

Kirsten Lynch. Photo: Courtesy of Kirsten Lynch

Kirsten Lynch is an avid skier — which fits.

Why it matters: As the highest-ranking woman in the ski world, Lynch is leading Broomfield-based Vail Resorts through an expansion and navigating the industry's realignment.

What to know: Vail Resorts just announced the acquisition of Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland, its second ski area in Europe after taking a majority stake in the Swiss Alps resort Andermatt-Sedrun.

The back story: Lynch worked for a decade at the company as executive vice president and chief marketing officer before she took the lead in 2021.

She developed the company's data analytics savvy and helped drive Epic pass sales, the company's backbone.

What to watch: Vail Resorts is undergoing a major shakeup with the exit of half its executive officers in the last year and battling the existential crisis of climate change that will upend its business.

Donna Lynne

CEO, Denver Health

Donna Lynne. Photo: Courtesy of Donna Lynne

In September, Donna Lynne celebrated one year as CEO of Denver Health, Colorado's oldest hospital and largest safety net provider.

Why it matters: The former lieutenant governor carries decades of experience as a senior health care leader and her leadership skills have been key to keeping the hospital afloat amid turbulent times.

Zoom in: This year, under her guidance, the hospital was aggressive in fundraising requests at the state Capitol and beyond to nearly close the $120 million gap in uncompensated health care.

Amid a spike in violence against health care workers, Lynne also invested in metal detectors to better protect employees.

Of note: She also chipped in $200,000 from her own savings toward two programs that provide support for workers who face violence and aggression from patients, the Denver Business Journal reports.

Josh Penry

Principal, 76 Group

Josh Penry. Photo: Courtesy of Josh Penry

In a Democratic-run state, it takes a savvy strategist to help businesses and conservatives notch wins.

That's what Josh Penry does as a founding partner at 76 Group, a Colorado-based government and public affairs firm that works for leading companies and officials across the country.

What to know: The firm and its related arms handle strategy, advertising, ballot access, canvassing and lobbying.

Its work in the political sphere is making headlines, helping the campaign of Florida governor and GOP presidential contender Ron DeSantis, and playing key roles behind the scenes at local city councils when it comes to oil and gas permitting.

Of note: A former state Senate minority leader, Penry also played across the aisle and hired key leaders who worked in Democratic circles.

What to watch: If Republicans can win a statewide seat in Colorado, or make a splash in the 2024 election, expect Penry to be part of the mix.

Deion Sanders

CU Buffs head football coach

Deion Sanders. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Wins were hard to come by, but the swag was undeniable in Coach Prime's first year as the CU Buffs' head football coach.

State of play: Deion Sanders took a 1-11 team and made them the talk of the college football world, and beyond — from celebrity appearances and sold-out season tickets to "60 Minutes" interviews and an Amazon sports documentary.

The Buffs won just four games this year, but the energy in Boulder reached new heights as Sanders transformed the listless program.

What to watch: How well the energy carries over to his second season. CU pulled off a major upset in Coach Prime's first game but lost their final six.

Sanders alluded to more massive changes as he continues to try to upgrade the roster and the Buffs return to the Big 12 conference for the first since 2010.

Kelly Whitaker

Chef, owner of Id Ed Hospitality

Kelly Whitaker. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

You can't talk about fine Denver dining without Kelly Whitaker's name coming up.

What to know: The celebrity chef and renowned empire owner of top local restaurants has swept the culinary award scene this year, including two of the most coveted: Michelin stars.

Whitaker's Wolf's Tailor and Brutø each earned stars, as well as Michelin Green Stars for their sustainable practices, while Basta in Boulder earned a Bib Gourmand nod.

He was also nominated for a James Beard Award for outstanding restaurateur.

Of note: His most recent project — Hey Kiddo and its intimate cocktail lounge Ok Yeah — have quickly become some of Denver's trendiest spots since opening in January on Tennyson Street.

Hey Kiddo also received a Michelin "recommended" rating this year.

Nancy Whiteman

CEO and co-founder, Wana Brands

Nancy Whiteman. Photo: Courtesy of Nancy Whiteman

Nancy Whiteman leads one of the world's largest edible marijuana manufacturers, launching its first THC-infused gummy in 2011.

Why it matters: A former insurance executive, dubbed the Queen of Cannabis, Whiteman started the brand in her kitchen before selling the company for $350 million in 2021.

Of note: Whiteman gave John Hopkins University $50 million in 2021 to study the medical benefits of cannabis and psychedelic substances.

Kyle Zeppelin

President at Zeppelin Development

Kyle Zeppelin. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Kyle Zeppelin's family has transformed Denver.

Why it matters: Nowhere is this more apparent than in northeast Denver, where his development company has used the area's industrial heritage to craft some of the trendiest places to eat, live and play in the city.

He's responsible for the expansion of the TAXI community and for developing The Source Hotel & Market Hall and Zeppelin Station.

Of note: Another major goal for Zeppelin is improving pedestrian and bike infrastructure in the area.