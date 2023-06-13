Center Nikola Jokić is going to need more space in his trophy case.

State of play: Jokić was named Finals MVP after averaging a near triple double throughout the Finals at 30.2 points per game, 7.2 assists and 14 rebounds.

Of note: He was also named Western Conference Finals MVP after the Nuggets swept the Lakers to get to the Finals.

He became the first player NBA history to lead all players in points, assists and rebounds in a single postseason, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Between the lines: Jokić is the latest local star to earn MVP honors for his play during a championship game or series.

He joins luminaries like former Denver Broncos players Terrell Davis, John Elway and Von Miller; and the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar, Patrick Roy and Joe Sakic.

Reality check: Jokić could make his case as the best center in the NBA right now and if he continues at this pace, he could go down as one of the best to ever do it.