20 mins ago - Business

13 Colorado chefs and restaurants score 2023 James Beard nominations

John Frank
Chef/owner Kelly Whitaker at The Wolf's Tailor in 2019. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images

Chef/owner Kelly Whitaker at The Wolf's Tailor in 2019. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images

Thirteen Colorado chefs and restaurants were named Wednesday among the nation's best as semifinalists for a James Beard award.

Why it matters: Taking home a James Beard award, which is like an Oscar in the food industry, can put a restaurant on the map.

Details: Here are the local semifinalists:

  • Outstanding restaurateur: Kelly Whitaker, with Id Est Hospitality Group (Basta, The Wolf's Tailor, and BRUTØ)
  • Outstanding chef: Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar in Grand Junction and Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien in Denver
  • Emerging chef: Bo Porytko, Misfit SnackBar in Denver
  • Best new restaurant: The Friar's Fork in Alamosa
  • Outstanding pastry chef or baker: Ismael de Sousa, Reunion Bread in Denver
  • Outstanding hospitality: Pêche in Palisade
  • Outstanding beverage program: Sunday Vinyl in Denver
  • Best chef — Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT): Jose Avila, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal in Denver; Michael Diaz de Leon, BRUTØ in Denver; C. Barclay Dodge, Bosq in Aspen; Cindhura Reddy, Spuntino in Denver; Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton in Denver

Between the lines: For many, this is not the first year they received nominations.

What's next: The award winners will be announced June 5.

See our list of 2022 nominees.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more