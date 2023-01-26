13 Colorado chefs and restaurants score 2023 James Beard nominations

Chef/owner Kelly Whitaker at The Wolf's Tailor in 2019. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images

Thirteen Colorado chefs and restaurants were named Wednesday among the nation's best as semifinalists for a James Beard award.

Why it matters: Taking home a James Beard award, which is like an Oscar in the food industry, can put a restaurant on the map.

Details: Here are the local semifinalists:

Outstanding restaurateur: Kelly Whitaker, with Id Est Hospitality Group (Basta, The Wolf's Tailor, and BRUTØ)

Kelly Whitaker, with Id Est Hospitality Group (Basta, The Wolf's Tailor, and BRUTØ) Outstanding chef: Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar in Grand Junction and Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien in Denver

Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar in Grand Junction and Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien in Denver Emerging chef: Bo Porytko, Misfit SnackBar in Denver

Bo Porytko, Misfit SnackBar in Denver Best new restaurant: The Friar's Fork in Alamosa

The Friar's Fork in Alamosa Outstanding pastry chef or baker: Ismael de Sousa, Reunion Bread in Denver

Ismael de Sousa, Reunion Bread in Denver Outstanding hospitality: Pêche in Palisade

Pêche in Palisade Outstanding beverage program: Sunday Vinyl in Denver

Sunday Vinyl in Denver Best chef — Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT): Jose Avila, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal in Denver; Michael Diaz de Leon, BRUTØ in Denver; C. Barclay Dodge, Bosq in Aspen; Cindhura Reddy, Spuntino in Denver; Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton in Denver

Between the lines: For many, this is not the first year they received nominations.

In 2022, Annette's Caroline Glover won best chef for the mountain region.

What's next: The award winners will be announced June 5.

