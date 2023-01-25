Hey Kiddo in Denver is Tennyson Street's trendiest new restaurant
Chef Kelly Whitaker doesn't do predictable. In fact, to access his new restaurant — arguably one of Denver's hippest yet — you'll need to take an elevator.
Details: Hey Kiddo, which debuted on Tennyson Street last Thursday, puts complexity and innovation at the forefront with elegant dishes that draw inspiration from around the world.
- Whitaker, famous for his highly acclaimed eateries Wolf's Tailor and Basta, partnered with San Francisco chef Deuki Hong on the cocktail-forward concept.
- Hong's influence is spotted in several menu standouts, like the Korean fried chicken and shaken chef rice (which a waiter enthusiastically shakes up at your table).
Of note: The restaurant — which seats about 45 people and sits atop the third floor of a building where a boutique hotel is housed — features two additional concepts to explore.
- Ok Yeah is an intimate bar hidden at the back of the dining room. There is no menu; bartenders craft cocktails suited to your taste. Daily handroll specials are also available.
- The Rooftop offers rotating snacks and cocktails, plus a stunning view of Tennyson.
What to watch: The menu is meat-heavy now, but will become more produce-focused as farms begin harvesting this spring, Westword reports.
Getting there: Hey Kiddo is located at 4337 Tennyson St. Reservations are only available for large groups.
- Open: Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm-midnight.
