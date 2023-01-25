The house lobster with kosho butter, grilled mushrooms with bitter melon ponzu and "the friend request," a non-alcoholic cocktail. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Chef Kelly Whitaker doesn't do predictable. In fact, to access his new restaurant — arguably one of Denver's hippest yet — you'll need to take an elevator.

Details: Hey Kiddo, which debuted on Tennyson Street last Thursday, puts complexity and innovation at the forefront with elegant dishes that draw inspiration from around the world.

Whitaker, famous for his highly acclaimed eateries Wolf's Tailor and Basta, partnered with San Francisco chef Deuki Hong on the cocktail-forward concept.

Hong's influence is spotted in several menu standouts, like the Korean fried chicken and shaken chef rice (which a waiter enthusiastically shakes up at your table).

Of note: The restaurant — which seats about 45 people and sits atop the third floor of a building where a boutique hotel is housed — features two additional concepts to explore.

Ok Yeah is an intimate bar hidden at the back of the dining room. There is no menu; bartenders craft cocktails suited to your taste. Daily handroll specials are also available.

The Rooftop offers rotating snacks and cocktails, plus a stunning view of Tennyson.

What to watch: The menu is meat-heavy now, but will become more produce-focused as farms begin harvesting this spring, Westword reports.

Getting there: Hey Kiddo is located at 4337 Tennyson St. Reservations are only available for large groups.