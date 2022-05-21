13 hours ago - Food and Drink
Go inside Denver's traditional pozoleria
Local chef Jose Avila of Machete Tequila & Tacos is making history with his restaurant, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, at 2233 Larimer St.
Why it matters: The restaurant is the only spot in the state focusing on pozole, Avila says. Pozole is a traditional hominy and meat soup of Mexico, where he grew up.
- The restaurant's mission is to "celebrate caldos and culture by sharing historic dishes and drinks with the people of Denver," the website reads.
When to visit: Friday–Saturday 10am–12am; Sunday 10am–9pm; Monday 3–9pm; Tuesday–Wednesday 11am–10pm; Thursday 10am–11pm.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.