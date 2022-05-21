Go inside Denver's traditional pozoleria

Local chef Jose Avila of Machete Tequila & Tacos is making history with his restaurant, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, at 2233 Larimer St.

Why it matters: The restaurant is the only spot in the state focusing on pozole, Avila says. Pozole is a traditional hominy and meat soup of Mexico, where he grew up.

The restaurant's mission is to "celebrate caldos and culture by sharing historic dishes and drinks with the people of Denver," the website reads.

When to visit: Friday–Saturday 10am–12am; Sunday 10am–9pm; Monday 3–9pm; Tuesday–Wednesday 11am–10pm; Thursday 10am–11pm.