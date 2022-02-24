Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The James Beard Foundation revealed more than a dozen Colorado restaurants and chefs Wednesday as 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists.

Why it matters: A James Beard nomination is equivalent to an Oscar nod in the food world, and a win can catapult a chef's career or restaurant's popularity to new heights.

Nominees are among the nation's most exceptional talent in the culinary industry and also the most committed to racial and gender equity, inclusivity and sustainability.

Details: From best new restaurants to outstanding chefs, 13 eateries and restaurateurs in the Centennial State earned nods this year.

What's next: Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

