Yuan Wonton's food truck dumplings go fast

This story originally appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter May 20, 2021.

For Denver foodies, it's not uncommon to chase a food truck to its latest parking spot. (Isn't this why social media exists?)

If you want Yuan Wonton, you need to go the extra mile.

What to know: The Asian truck — one of the city's most popular — offers pre-sales the day before a scheduled stop and often sells out.

The preorder menu and link for ordering are available only in Yuan Wonton's Facebook and Instagram Stories.

The secret items, such as Gai Gok Fan, go fastest.

The truck also just resumed walk-up orders.

John's thought bubble: If you find the truck at Long Table Brewhouse in Denver, pair the spicy dumplings with a cold Helles lager.