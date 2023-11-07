Share on email (opens in new window)

Denver Broncos fans take photos at training camp. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are getting some new practice digs.

Driving the news: The team announced Tuesday that it's building a state-of-the-art training facility and team headquarters on their existing Centura Health Training Center campus in Englewood.

The Broncos hope it will be ready by the 2026 NFL season.

Details: The new facility will combine football and business operations into one building.

It's slated to be three stories and 205,000 square-feet, about a 30% increase in size over the existing building.

It will expand the team's headquarters to more than 320,000 total square feet on the 26-acre campus just south of Denver.

Of note: The project is entirely privately funded, according to the team's statement. Architecture companies HOK and Rockwell Group are designing the facility.

The intrigue: The expansion comes as Broncos owners this year sought feedback from season ticket holders about the potential for a new stadium, including one outside city proper.

What's next: Construction is set to begin this spring.

The team says construction shouldn't impact day-to-day operations, and fans will still be able to attend training camp.

