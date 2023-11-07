Denver Broncos building a new practice facility in Englewood
The Denver Broncos are getting some new practice digs.
Driving the news: The team announced Tuesday that it's building a state-of-the-art training facility and team headquarters on their existing Centura Health Training Center campus in Englewood.
- The Broncos hope it will be ready by the 2026 NFL season.
Details: The new facility will combine football and business operations into one building.
- It's slated to be three stories and 205,000 square-feet, about a 30% increase in size over the existing building.
- It will expand the team's headquarters to more than 320,000 total square feet on the 26-acre campus just south of Denver.
Of note: The project is entirely privately funded, according to the team's statement. Architecture companies HOK and Rockwell Group are designing the facility.
The intrigue: The expansion comes as Broncos owners this year sought feedback from season ticket holders about the potential for a new stadium, including one outside city proper.
What's next: Construction is set to begin this spring.
- The team says construction shouldn't impact day-to-day operations, and fans will still be able to attend training camp.
