The new scoreboard inside Empower Field at Mile High ranks as the fifth largest in the league.

Driving the news: The towering, 225-foot-long screen is the crown jewel of the $100 million worth of upgrades at the stadium recently unveiled by the Broncos' front office.

Why it matters: The team says its upgrades are the most expensive in the stadium's history.

Yes, but: Broncos president Damani Leech stopped short of saying whether the new digs reinforce the team's commitment to stay in Denver.

Earlier this year, new owners began exploring building a new stadium in another city.

Details: Additional upgrades include an expanded team store, improved club suites, and the brand-new Breckenridge Bourbon Club, a premium seating option providing all-inclusive access to food and beverages.

The intrigue: The stadium's Internet network, provided by Verizon, was upgraded to improve fans' experience with new antennas under the seats.

Of note: Taylor Swift's two concerts at the stadium in July used more than twice the amount of data for a typical Broncos game, the team's senior vice president of information technology Russ Trainor tells us.

The first show used 25 terabytes, while the second used 26 — but that didn't come close to overwhelming its capacity, Matt Burns, senior manager of network performance at Verizon said.

Most Broncos games use nine to 11 TB.

What's next: Trainor said the stadium will get improved WiFi next year.