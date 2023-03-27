The new owners of the Denver Broncos are considering constructing a new "state-of-the-art" football stadium — and it may not be in the Mile High City.

Driving the news: The franchise recently sent out an extensive survey to season ticket holders to get their opinions on a future stadium — whether they should rebuild or move to a new location, 9News reports.

The options include relocating to Wheat Ridge and Arvada, Commerce City, the Lakewood/Englewood/Littleton area, or the Glendale/Aurora/Centennial region.

Why it matters: The question of whether the Broncos should build a new stadium has been the talk of the town since last year's $4.65 billion sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group.

It's even playing a role in the Denver mayoral race when it comes to who will pay for it.

Details: The Broncos' survey posed a slew of questions, including what an "authentically" Denver or Colorado stadium looks like, and what the roof design should be.

Of note: The survey floats the idea of funding a portion of the stadium project with personal seat licenses, which would give the ticket holder the right to buy season tickets for the same seat in the new stadium.

The survey also mentions the possibility of the new venue being a mixed-use development, and asks participants to rank their top five amenities.

What they're saying: Franchise president Damani Leech confirmed on Twitter the team is reviewing its "gameday/stadium experience."

Flashback: Last spring, Broncos CEO Joe Ellis told reporters that erecting a new stadium will be "issue No. 1 on the next owner's plate" and the decision to build anew or refresh must be weighed "right away."

Six months after the new ownership was in place, the Broncos announced a plan to infuse $100 million in upgrades this offseason.

What's next: The market research project is expected to wrap up in April, USA Today reports, and the results will inform the path forward.