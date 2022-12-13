Denver Broncos to upgrade Empower Field as new stadium talks loom

The new owners of the Denver Broncos are looking to invest in the team's current home as decisions about whether to build a new stadium are under consideration.

Driving the news: The Broncos are planning a $100 million upgrade to Empower Field at Mile High, Sports Business Journal reports, citing unnamed sources, and the team is seeking a loan from the NFL for the construction.

The scope of the rehab remains unclear — the Broncos did not return a message seeking comment. But the plans include upgrades to the club and suites level that most fans won't see, Axios Denver has learned.

What they're saying: "It's a pretty good little change for the stadium," Matthew Payne, executive director for the Denver Sports Commission, tells us.

The intrigue: The Broncos have nine years left on the Empower Field lease, and a new stadium is the top issue facing the Walton family's ownership, which purchased the team for $4.65 billion in August.