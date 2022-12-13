11 mins ago - Business

Denver Broncos to upgrade Empower Field as new stadium talks loom

John Frank
Empower Field on Sunday before the game. Photo: David Zalubowski/AP

The new owners of the Denver Broncos are looking to invest in the team's current home as decisions about whether to build a new stadium are under consideration.

Driving the news: The Broncos are planning a $100 million upgrade to Empower Field at Mile High, Sports Business Journal reports, citing unnamed sources, and the team is seeking a loan from the NFL for the construction.

  • The scope of the rehab remains unclear — the Broncos did not return a message seeking comment. But the plans include upgrades to the club and suites level that most fans won't see, Axios Denver has learned.

What they're saying: "It's a pretty good little change for the stadium," Matthew Payne, executive director for the Denver Sports Commission, tells us.

The intrigue: The Broncos have nine years left on the Empower Field lease, and a new stadium is the top issue facing the Walton family's ownership, which purchased the team for $4.65 billion in August.

  • Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is working with the team on the stadium upgrades and nearby development opportunities, a spokesperson said. But the mayor has made clear that the Broncos should remain downtown and not move to open land near the airport, possibly in Aurora's city limits.
  • "I know the mayor is very supportive — as we are — of the stadium being downtown. It allows for better sporting event atmospheres in all of sports," Payne said.
