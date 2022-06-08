Denver Broncos bought by Walmart heir Rob Walton and family

The Denver Broncos officially named a new owner: Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family.

Driving the news: Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband, Greg Penner, have purchased the team for $4.65 billion — a U.S. sports franchise record, according to Denver's 9News.

The announcement from the team at 9:30pm Tuesday came about 30 hours after the deadline for a handful of investor groups to submit auction-style bids with the highest taking the win.

The other three groups, led by Josh Harris, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils; billionaire Jose Feliciano; and mortgage business and former college basketball player Mat Ishbia, were expected to make a play.

Why it matters: The Broncos are Denver. And this sports-loving town is the Broncos.

Moreover, as we reported, the future owners will decide whether to build a new stadium.

Context: Broncos CEO Joe Ellis called a new stadium "issue No. 1 on the next owner's plate" earlier this year, saying it must be considered "right away" and significant upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High are needed.

The intrigue: Stan Kroenke — who owns the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth — is married to Ann Walton, a cousin of Rob Walton. The Kroenkes also own the Los Angeles Rams.

This means the Walton family would have unprecedented control of one city's top-tier sports teams.

Walton would become the richest NFL owner. His net worth is valued at more than $58 billion.

Between the lines: Before bids were even due, Forbes reported that Walton bought the team for $4.5 billion, but that Monday report went unconfirmed. The final bid appeared higher.

What they're saying: "Having lived and worked in Colorado, we've always admired the Broncos," Rob Walton said in a statement distributed by the Broncos organization. "When the necessary approval procedures are met, our family is excited to share more with Broncos fans, the organization and the community."

The decision about the new owner came from the three trustees of former owner Pat Bowlen's estate, which included Ellis.

What's next: The sale still needs approval from the NFL finance committee and league owners.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Ann Walton is a cousin of Rob Walton, not sister.