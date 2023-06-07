Mike Johnston wins Denver mayoral race, Kelly Brough concedes

Mike Johnston is Denver's next mayor, cruising to victory in Tuesday's runoff election with support from a coalition of progressives and $5 million in outside spending from national big-money donors.

He stood at 55% compared to 45% for challenger Kelly Brough, the longtime CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, according to preliminary election results Wednesday at 1:30am.

Brough conceded just minutes after the third batch of results rolled in, wishing Johnston "Godspeed" at her watch party at ReelWorks.

Why it matters: Johnston is the first new mayor in 12 years, succeeding term-limited Michael Hancock, and takes office at a time of great turmoil for the state's largest city, where homelessness is rising and affordability is reaching a breaking point.

What he's saying: "This race was about a big vision for what's possible for Denver," Johnston told a packed crowd at Denver's Union Station.

"We can build a city that is big enough to keep all of us safe, to house all of us, to support all of us — that is our dream of Denver," he said.

State of play: The former state senator and nonprofit leader won the most votes in the April municipal election, but needed the overtime contest to defeat Brough.

What happened: In the two-month runoff, the once-centrist Johnston managed to recast himself as the progressive favorite, drawing key endorsements from former rivals and labor unions.

All the while, a super PAC supported by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent millions attacking Brough.

The other side: Brough struggled to separate herself from her previous role leading the conservative-minded business organization, where she supported the oil and gas industry and opposed minimum wage hikes, as she campaigned in Colorado's Democratic bastion.

She drew increased opposition in the mayor's race for her proposal to arrest people experiencing homelessness to clear the streets.

Of note: She hoped to break Denver's glass ceiling as the city's first woman mayor, but did not galvanize a game-changing force of women behind her bid.

In her concession speech, she thanked her supporters for "the kind of power and love that money can't buy," drawing big cheers.

Between the lines: Both candidates expressed the same top issues — homelessness, crime and affordable housing — but outlined different approaches to solving them.

What's ahead: Johnston's administration will face intense pressure to keep his promises once he takes office in July, such as providing housing to all who need it within his first term by building tiny homes and converting motels.