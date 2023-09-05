Xcel Energy electricity rates set to rise
Xcel Energy is raising electricity rates this month an average of $4 for households.
Why it matters: The cost of living will increase for 1.6 million Colorado customers, just as inflation remains stubbornly high in the state.
What to know: About a quarter of the rate hike will pay the utility's costs to decommission five coal-fired power plants, the Colorado Sun reports.
Between the lines: Colorado regulators approved the $96 million rate hike in 2022 — not the full $312 million increase requested — citing concerns about ever-increasing costs for consumers and an over-budget hydropower project.
Flashback: Xcel energy increased electricity bills an average $5.24 a month in April 2022.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.