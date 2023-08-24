Coach Sanders sends CU football ticket sales soaring
Call it the Prime effect.
Driving the news: Despite coming off a 1-11 season, ticket sales are skyrocketing for the upcoming University of Colorado Buffaloes' football season.
Zoom in: Based on cumulative ticket sales between last season and ahead of this season, CU is the top trending team in college football with a 1,668% increase in ticket sales, according to StubHub data.
- The uptick comes after Deion Sanders — who also goes by Coach Prime — was named head coach in December.
- The Pro Football Hall of Famer has two Super Bowl wins to his name and was named Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year two years in a row while at Jackson State.
Why it matters: Sanders' hiring has generated enthusiasm from fans, who helped the school sell out season tickets this year for just the ninth time in its history.
- CU merchandise sales is up by 100% in late July compared to the same period in 2022, per the Denver Post.
State of play: Live events are in demand, and college football is no different. StubHub's ticket sales nationally are up over 50% compared to the previous season for college football — the highest preseason sales of the past five years.
What they're saying: "This is likely to be the last season of college football as we know it, with conferences realigning at a rapid pace and playoff expansion on the horizon," StubHub ticket expert Adam Budelli told Axios.
Zoom out: College football powerhouses including Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame are the top in-demand teams based on overall ticket sales, with Alabama hosting three of the top 10 highest-selling games this season and Michigan having the largest stadium in college football.
- "The SEC continues to dominate as a conference, outselling the Big 10 teams by 45%," Budelli said.
