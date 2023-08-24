Data: StubHub; Chart: Axios Visuals

Call it the Prime effect.

Driving the news: Despite coming off a 1-11 season, ticket sales are skyrocketing for the upcoming University of Colorado Buffaloes' football season.

Zoom in: Based on cumulative ticket sales between last season and ahead of this season, CU is the top trending team in college football with a 1,668% increase in ticket sales, according to StubHub data.

The uptick comes after Deion Sanders — who also goes by Coach Prime — was named head coach in December.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has two Super Bowl wins to his name and was named Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year two years in a row while at Jackson State.

Why it matters: Sanders' hiring has generated enthusiasm from fans, who helped the school sell out season tickets this year for just the ninth time in its history.

CU merchandise sales is up by 100% in late July compared to the same period in 2022, per the Denver Post.

State of play: Live events are in demand, and college football is no different. StubHub's ticket sales nationally are up over 50% compared to the previous season for college football — the highest preseason sales of the past five years.

What they're saying: "This is likely to be the last season of college football as we know it, with conferences realigning at a rapid pace and playoff expansion on the horizon," StubHub ticket expert Adam Budelli told Axios.

Zoom out: College football powerhouses including Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame are the top in-demand teams based on overall ticket sales, with Alabama hosting three of the top 10 highest-selling games this season and Michigan having the largest stadium in college football.