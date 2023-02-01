What we know about Beyoncé's new "Renaissance" world tour

Beyoncé performs on stage at the Grand Reveal of the Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21, 2023. Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal via Getty Images

Beyoncé is gearing up to run the world again this year.

Driving the news: The singer announced Wednesday her "Renaissance" tour will visit countries around the world including the United States from May to September.

This will be Beyoncé's first tour since 2016, when she captivated audiences with the "Formation World Tour." She also performed with her husband Jay-Z in 2018 during the On the Run II Tour.

The new shows are set to promote her most recent album, “Renaissance,” which dropped in summer 2022.

The big picture: The Beyhive is expected to flock over to Ticketmaster, which has already drummed up concerns among fans that the ticketing website may break (souls) again after last year's chaotic Taylor Swift Eras tour debacle.

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour cities, dates

Beyoncé's new tour starts on May 10 in Stockholm and ends on Sept. 27 in New Orleans. So far, 41 shows have been announced.

The tour will start in Europe, visiting Brussels, Paris and London, among other cities.

Queen Bey will then land in North America, beginning with a show in Toronto in July and then hitting major U.S. cities including Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle, Dallas and Houston.

No guest stars or opening artists have been announced yet.

How to find Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour tickets

Tickets will go on sale soon. The tour's website currently tells fans to register for specific shows through Ticketmaster.

On Ticketmaster's website, fans can register as "verified fans" based on their city of choice. Cities are broken up into three different groups.

Citi credit card holders have access to their own presale registration.

After fans register, Ticketmaster said it will then confirm the verification request "belongs to an individual — not a bot — and that it hasn’t been tied to irregular behaviors" like buying a ticket in order to simply resell it.

The company has faced criticism for alleged price-fixing and antitrust violations, as well as allowing resellers to purchase a bulk of concert tickets.

If demand is too high, the ticketing company will then use a "lottery-style process" to determine which fans will receive an access code to potentially buy seats or which will be put on a waitlist.

More details about the verification process are available on Ticketmaster's website.

What we're watching: The major tour announcement is something T-Swift fans remember all too well — and not for good reasons.

Bad blood emerged between Swifties and Ticketmaster after a number of technical glitches affected the presale to Swift's "Eras" tour, which led to a canceled general public sale.

Swift apologized for the situation, but fans still sued Ticketmaster over the debacle.

Live music executives were later grilled on Capitol Hill in January over the incident, which included discussion on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Beyoncé ties all-time record for Grammy nominations