Beyoncé ties all-time record for Grammy nominations

Beyonce performs during the 94th Oscars. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Beyoncé received nine Grammy nominations Tuesday, tying the all-time record for nominations at the annual award show.

Why it matters: Beyoncé tied her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations in history. She could secure the all-time record for Grammy awards with just four victories next year.

Details: Beyoncé earned nominations for song and record of the year for her breakout hit “Break My Soul."

She also secured an album of the year nod for "Renaissance," which had a heavy focus on dancehall music.

This is also the first year Beyoncé has been nominated for the dance category. Her album is up for best dance-electronic music album and "Break My Soul" is up for best dance-electronic recording.

Her husband, Jay-Z, secured five nominations this year, which tied the spouses at 88 all-time nominations a piece.

Of note: Beyoncé is now the first woman of color to earn four album of the year nominations as a lead artist, Billboard reports.

She also passed Frank Sinatra to become the artist with the most total record of the year nominations.

The big picture: Beyoncé is in reach of another all-time record.

She is already the most victorious woman at the award show with 28 wins, AP reports.

Four wins would propel her past the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has an all-time record of 31. He has held that spot since 1997.

What's next: Winners will be announced Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena