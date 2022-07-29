Apple and Spotify roll out red carpet for Beyoncé's new album

Apple Music and Spotify dedicated much of their day to celebrating Beyoncé's new album.

Why it matters: It's been six years since her last solo album, "Lemonade," which made her the highest-paid musician in the world that year.

Of note: Publishing fees, sales and streams contributed to only 12% of what she made ($62.1 million) in 2016 when Lemonade was released, according to Billboard data. The majority came from touring.

Driving the news: Apple's streaming service featured "Renaissance" prominently on the Browse page of its app — most notably across the top row in "Today's Hits," "Music Dance" playlist and a featured playlist, "Beyoncé Essentials."

Spotify gave Beyoncé prime real estate on its web service and started a listening party at midnight on Twitter.

What to watch: The media icon has explained that this is "a three act project [recorded] over three years during the pandemic."