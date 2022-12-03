Bad blood: Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift is seen at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster after being stumped by glitches, high fees and cancellations during ticket sales for her upcoming Eras Tour, Deadline reports.

Driving the news: The group of fans is suing Ticketmaster for alleged fraud, price-fixing, and antitrust violations, and accusing the company of "intentional deception" for letting resellers buy most of the concert tickets, according to Deadline.

Ticketmaster was "eager to allow" scalpers into the presale, the lawsuit alleges, so that it could collect extra fees on resold tickets.

The suit asks the court to fine the company $2,500 per violation — a penalty that would add up considering more than 2 million tickets were sold during the Dec. 15 presale.

Catch up quick: The bad blood between Swifties and Ticketmaster comes after an influx of technical glitches during the presale led to a canceled general public sale, prompting an outcry from fans.

Swift apologized for the situation, saying it's "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

Of note: Congress also announced last week that it will hold a hearing before the Senate antitrust panel to dig into the ticketing service's issues during the presale and about the "lack of competition in the ticketing industry."

