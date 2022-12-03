Skip to main content
Bad blood: Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster

Sareen Habeshian

Taylor Swift is seen at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster after being stumped by glitches, high fees and cancellations during ticket sales for her upcoming Eras Tour, Deadline reports.

Driving the news: The group of fans is suing Ticketmaster for alleged fraud, price-fixing, and antitrust violations, and accusing the company of "intentional deception" for letting resellers buy most of the concert tickets, according to Deadline.

  • Ticketmaster was "eager to allow" scalpers into the presale, the lawsuit alleges, so that it could collect extra fees on resold tickets.
  • The suit asks the court to fine the company $2,500 per violation — a penalty that would add up considering more than 2 million tickets were sold during the Dec. 15 presale.

Catch up quick: The bad blood between Swifties and Ticketmaster comes after an influx of technical glitches during the presale led to a canceled general public sale, prompting an outcry from fans.

  • Swift apologized for the situation, saying it's "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

Of note: Congress also announced last week that it will hold a hearing before the Senate antitrust panel to dig into the ticketing service's issues during the presale and about the "lack of competition in the ticketing industry."

