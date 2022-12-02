Tickets for Taylor Swift's highly anticipated "The Eras Tour" are going for as much as $30,000 on the resale market with no signs of demand slowing down.

Driving the news: Buyers and sellers have flocked to websites such as StubHub and Vivid Seats in the two weeks since Ticketmaster canceled its public sale for Swift's 2023 stadium tour.

The cancellation came after unprecedented demand and technical issues during Ticketmaster's presale event led to outrage from fans.

The attorneys general for North Carolina and Tennessee are now investigating Ticketmaster.

Catch up quick: "The Eras Tour" marks Swift's first tour since her "Reputation Stadium Tour" in 2018. Eras will surpass its predecessor as the biggest U.S. tour of Swift's career, with 52 dates across 20 cities.

By the numbers: Ticketmaster sold more than 2 million tickets during the first day of its presale event on Nov. 15, the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. The ticketing company said it was left with "insufficient remaining ticket inventory" to meet the demand for a public sale.

The original price range for tickets was $49 to $499.

The cheapest seats on resale sites range from around $350 to $700 as of this week, depending on the city.

Prices for the some seats in cities like Las Vegas, Glendale, Arizona, Arlington, Texas and East Rutherford, New Jersey have surpassed $30,000.

Flashback: According to ticketing platform SeatGeek, the average price for a resale ticket to Swift's Reputation tour was $279.

As of Nov. 18, the average price of an Eras ticket on the secondary market was $2,424.

Between the lines: There are other options out there, but you'll have to do some work.

Many fans are offering to buy and sell tickets on social media. Some have joined private groups on Facebook that promise to sell tickets as close to face value as possible.

Local businesses and radio stations in markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Philadelphia and Cincinnati are hosting contests for Swift tickets. The purchase of a chocolate bar at a shop in Atlantic City, New Jersey gets you a one in 3,000 shot of winning two tickets to Swift's May 13 show in Philly.

Be smart: No matter where you buy Swift tickets, be wary of scams. The Better Business Bureau urges consumers to review a ticket site's policies when it comes to transactions and use retailers that are registered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers.