1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Michelin Guide Colorado names nine budget-friendly restaurants

Esteban L. Hernandez

A dish from the The Ginger Pig in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Fierberg.

Nine restaurants — including eight in Denver — were named in the first Michelin Guide Colorado's Bib Gourmand restaurants list on Tuesday, the guide's budget-friendly suggestions.

Details: The list represents restaurants offering good meals at a good value, according to a statement from the company.

  • It's different from their coveted stars, which are given to the most exceptional restaurants in the world, but still represent notable cuisine.

Why it matters: Earning a spot in the guide can help boost both the esteem and business for places who receive them.

Here are our Bib Gourmand restaurants:.

  • AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q (barbecue) 2180 S Delaware St, Denver
  • Ash'Kara (Israeli) 2005 W 33rd Ave, Denver, CO
  • Basta (contemporary) (3601 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
  • The Ginger Pig (Chinese) 4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver
  • Glo Noodle House (ramen) 4450 W 38th Ave #130, Denver
  • Hop Alley (Chinese) 3500 Larimer St, Denver, CO
  • La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal (Mexican) 2233 Larimer St, Denver
  • Mister Oso (Latin American cuisine) Denver, multiple locations
  • Tavernetta (Italian) 1889 16th St Mall, Denver, CO

What's next: The full Michelin Guide Colorado will debut during a ceremony at Mission Ballroom on Sept. 12.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more