1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Michelin Guide Colorado names nine budget-friendly restaurants
Nine restaurants — including eight in Denver — were named in the first Michelin Guide Colorado's Bib Gourmand restaurants list on Tuesday, the guide's budget-friendly suggestions.
Details: The list represents restaurants offering good meals at a good value, according to a statement from the company.
- It's different from their coveted stars, which are given to the most exceptional restaurants in the world, but still represent notable cuisine.
Why it matters: Earning a spot in the guide can help boost both the esteem and business for places who receive them.
Here are our Bib Gourmand restaurants:.
- AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q (barbecue) 2180 S Delaware St, Denver
- Ash'Kara (Israeli) 2005 W 33rd Ave, Denver, CO
- Basta (contemporary) (3601 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
- The Ginger Pig (Chinese) 4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver
- Glo Noodle House (ramen) 4450 W 38th Ave #130, Denver
- Hop Alley (Chinese) 3500 Larimer St, Denver, CO
- La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal (Mexican) 2233 Larimer St, Denver
- Mister Oso (Latin American cuisine) Denver, multiple locations
- Tavernetta (Italian) 1889 16th St Mall, Denver, CO
What's next: The full Michelin Guide Colorado will debut during a ceremony at Mission Ballroom on Sept. 12.
