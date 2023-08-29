Michelin Guide Colorado names nine budget-friendly restaurants

Share on email (opens in new window)

A dish from the The Ginger Pig in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Fierberg.

Nine restaurants — including eight in Denver — were named in the first Michelin Guide Colorado's Bib Gourmand restaurants list on Tuesday, the guide's budget-friendly suggestions.

Details: The list represents restaurants offering good meals at a good value, according to a statement from the company.

It's different from their coveted stars, which are given to the most exceptional restaurants in the world, but still represent notable cuisine.

Why it matters: Earning a spot in the guide can help boost both the esteem and business for places who receive them.

Here are our Bib Gourmand restaurants:.

AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q (barbecue) 2180 S Delaware St, Denver

Ash'Kara (Israeli) 2005 W 33rd Ave, Denver, CO

Basta (contemporary) (3601 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder

The Ginger Pig (Chinese) 4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver

Glo Noodle House (ramen) 4450 W 38th Ave #130, Denver

Hop Alley (Chinese) 3500 Larimer St, Denver, CO

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal (Mexican) 2233 Larimer St, Denver

Mister Oso (Latin American cuisine) Denver, multiple locations

Tavernetta (Italian) 1889 16th St Mall, Denver, CO

What's next: The full Michelin Guide Colorado will debut during a ceremony at Mission Ballroom on Sept. 12.