Former President Trump's booking at the Fulton County jail on Thursday night kicked off a protracted legal battle over his alleged efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results.

Driving the news: Although the Georgia case marks Trump's fourth indictment it's also the most sweeping, encompassing 18 co-defendants alongside the former president.

Trump faces a total of 13 counts related to alleged efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results, including violating Georgia's racketeering law, or RICO.

The Georgia case marks the first time a U.S. president has had their mug shot taken.

When is Trump's next court appearance

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested in a court filing last week that the arraignments for all the defendants take place during the week of Sept. 5.

The exact date of Trump's arraignment hasn't been set. The proceeding will allow Trump — who faces 13 counts in the sprawling Georgia case — to enter a plea after being formally charged.

Trump has previously pleaded not guilty to state charges in a hush-money case, federal charges in a classified documents case and federal charges in an election conspiracy case.

Fulton County Superior Court judge Scott McAfee is overseeing the case.

When will the trial begin

Willis initially proposed a March 4, 2024 start date for Trump's Georgia election interference trial.

However, after co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro demanded a speedy trial earlier this week, Willis requested that the trial begin on Oct. 23, 2023.

Trump's lead attorney Steven Sadow filed a motion Thursday opposing the October start date and asked to sever Trump's case from Chesebro's because of the speedy trial demand.

McAfee on Thursday approved Willis' proposal, but only for Chesebro, potentially scuttling Willis' intention to prosecute all 19 defendants together, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The trial date for the other 18 defendants has not changed with McAfee's approval.

Worth noting: Trump's Georgia trial could be the only one in which court proceedings are televised.

What about Trump's other trial dates

The weeks and months ahead will roll out a host of legal proceedings connected to the former president.

Oct. 2 will mark the start of a civil fraud case against Trump, the Trump Organization and his elder children brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

On Jan. 15, 2024, Trump is set to be on trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against him.

On Jan. 29, 2024, Trump faces a trial on a federal class-action lawsuit accusing Trump and his business of promoting a pyramid scheme.

Trump's first criminal trial — relating to allegations that he falsified business records related to 2016 hush money payments — is scheduled to start on March 24, 2024.

Trump's second criminal trial — the classified documents case — is set to begin May 20, 2024.

Earlier this month, special counsel Jack Smith proposed a Jan. 2, 2024 start date for Trump's trial over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

