What's next for Trump in the Georgia case?
Former President Trump's booking at the Fulton County jail on Thursday night kicked off a protracted legal battle over his alleged efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results.
Driving the news: Although the Georgia case marks Trump's fourth indictment it's also the most sweeping, encompassing 18 co-defendants alongside the former president.
- Trump faces a total of 13 counts related to alleged efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results, including violating Georgia's racketeering law, or RICO.
- The Georgia case marks the first time a U.S. president has had their mug shot taken.
When is Trump's next court appearance
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested in a court filing last week that the arraignments for all the defendants take place during the week of Sept. 5.
- The exact date of Trump's arraignment hasn't been set. The proceeding will allow Trump — who faces 13 counts in the sprawling Georgia case — to enter a plea after being formally charged.
- Trump has previously pleaded not guilty to state charges in a hush-money case, federal charges in a classified documents case and federal charges in an election conspiracy case.
- Fulton County Superior Court judge Scott McAfee is overseeing the case.
When will the trial begin
Willis initially proposed a March 4, 2024 start date for Trump's Georgia election interference trial.
- However, after co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro demanded a speedy trial earlier this week, Willis requested that the trial begin on Oct. 23, 2023.
- Trump's lead attorney Steven Sadow filed a motion Thursday opposing the October start date and asked to sever Trump's case from Chesebro's because of the speedy trial demand.
- McAfee on Thursday approved Willis' proposal, but only for Chesebro, potentially scuttling Willis' intention to prosecute all 19 defendants together, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
- The trial date for the other 18 defendants has not changed with McAfee's approval.
Worth noting: Trump's Georgia trial could be the only one in which court proceedings are televised.
What about Trump's other trial dates
The weeks and months ahead will roll out a host of legal proceedings connected to the former president.
- Oct. 2 will mark the start of a civil fraud case against Trump, the Trump Organization and his elder children brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.
- On Jan. 15, 2024, Trump is set to be on trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against him.
- On Jan. 29, 2024, Trump faces a trial on a federal class-action lawsuit accusing Trump and his business of promoting a pyramid scheme.
Trump's first criminal trial — relating to allegations that he falsified business records related to 2016 hush money payments — is scheduled to start on March 24, 2024.
- Trump's second criminal trial — the classified documents case — is set to begin May 20, 2024.
- Earlier this month, special counsel Jack Smith proposed a Jan. 2, 2024 start date for Trump's trial over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
