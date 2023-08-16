Fani Willis proposes March 4 start for Georgia election trial
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday proposed a start date of March 4, 2024, for former President Trump's election interference trial in Georgia.
Why it matters: The proposed trial start date would fall one day before Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states will hold Republican primary contests.
- It would also be one week before Georgia's presidential primary, which is scheduled for March 12.
Driving the news: Willis in the Wednesday court filing also said that arraignment for Trump and his 18 co-defendants should take place the week of Sept. 5.
The big picture: An Atlanta grand jury indicted Trump and more than a dozen allies earlier this week in the probe into his alleged efforts to flip Georgia's 2020 election results.
- Trump faces an already packed courtroom calendar that is on a collision course with his 2024 presidential campaign.
- Trump was charged with 13 counts in the Georgia indictment, including violation of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, ACT (RICO).
Special counsel Jack Smith last week proposed a Jan. 2 start date in the federal trial on Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- The former president's mounting legal fights already are burning through his campaign war chest.