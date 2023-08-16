Fani Willis proposes March 4 start for Georgia election trial

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Trump after speaking at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday proposed a start date of March 4, 2024, for former President Trump's election interference trial in Georgia.

Why it matters: The proposed trial start date would fall one day before Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states will hold Republican primary contests.

It would also be one week before Georgia's presidential primary, which is scheduled for March 12.

Driving the news: Willis in the Wednesday court filing also said that arraignment for Trump and his 18 co-defendants should take place the week of Sept. 5.

The big picture: An Atlanta grand jury indicted Trump and more than a dozen allies earlier this week in the probe into his alleged efforts to flip Georgia's 2020 election results.

Trump faces an already packed courtroom calendar that is on a collision course with his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump was charged with 13 counts in the Georgia indictment, including violation of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, ACT (RICO).

Special counsel Jack Smith last week proposed a Jan. 2 start date in the federal trial on Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.