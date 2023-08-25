Trump's new Georgia attorney has experience with high-profile racketeering cases

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Trump and his attorney Steven Sadow arrive to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after Trump was booked in the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump's new Georgia lawyer has represented the likes of Rick Ross and Usher, and has spearheaded cases on similar grounds to the former president's.

Driving the news: High-profile attorney Steven Sadow joined Trump's legal team ahead of the former president surrending to authorities on Thursday.

Trump's fourth indictment is centered on alleged efforts to flip Georgia's 2020 election results.

What's happening: Sadow, now Trump's lead attorney, is a special counsel for white-collar and high-profile defense, per his biography. He did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

He works at Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP, a business attorney firm founded in 1986.

Sadow was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1979 after graduating with his J.D. from Emory University.

His areas of practice include civil and criminal defense, civil and criminal fraud, white-collar defense, trials and appeals, celebrity defense and civil and criminal forfeiture.

The intrigue: Sadow has experience with racketeering cases like Trump's.

Sadow was previously involved in a federal racketeering case involving the Gold Club, a "now-defunct strip club where sports stars received sexual favors," per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The owner and Sadow's client entered a plea deal in 2002 and was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison.

In a recent case, Sadow said Georgia's RICO law, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, was overused by Georgia prosecutors, the AJC reported.

Details: Sadow's high-profile clients have included the rappers Gunna (Sergio Kitchens), T.I. (Clifford J. Harris, Jr.), and TyDolla$ (Tyrone Griffen).

He also represented Howard K. Stern, an attorney, in a case that was dismissed concerning the death of his partner, model Anna Nicole Smith.

Recently, Sadow has been representing a contractor involved in a city corruption scandal involving bribery and tax evasion that's been playing out slowly in federal court.

Of note: Sadow said Trump is innocent of all charges, the New York Times reported.

In 2017, Sadow said he was not a Trump supporter on the app formerly known as Twitter.

"Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system," Sadow said Wednesday, per the NYT.

Flashback: Drew Findling was previously designated Trump's lead counsel, and the replacement was called a mistake by Anthony Michael Kreis, a political scientist and professor at the Georgia State College of Law.

Findling previously represented rappers including Offset, Cardi B and Waka Flocka Flame.

Go deeper: Large crowds outside Atlanta jail for Trump's historic booking