Trump released following arrest in Georgia

Former President Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Aug. 24 in Georgia. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump surrendered and was booked into jail Thursday on Georgia criminal charges relating to his alleged efforts to subvert 2020 election results.

Why it matters: It's Trump's fourth arrest this year as he navigates a packed courtroom calendar and his 2024 presidential campaign.

What they're saying: "What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong," Trump told reporters in a brief statement before boarding his plane at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

"There's never been anything like it in our country before. This is their way of campaigning and this is one instance, but you have three other instances. This is election interference," he said, referring to the three other criminal cases where he is charged.

"We did nothing wrong at all and we have every right, every single right to challenge and election that we think is dishonest," Trump said.

The big picture: Trump faces 13 counts in the sprawling Georgia case, including one relating to a mobster statute, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO).

On Aug. 14, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and 18 co-defendants of participating in schemes to meddle in Georgia's 2020 election.

Trump's bail was set at $200,000, according to a court filing, which adds to the ballooning fees associated with his various court fights.

The former president was also ordered to adhere to rules limiting his use of social media to intimidate any potential witnesses or co-defendants.

Trump indicated earlier this week that he would turn himself in to authorities on Thursday, one day before the deadline set by Willis.

Trump could have his mugshot taken when he is booked at the Fulton County Jail, according to the local sheriff's office.

What's next: Willis proposed that arraignments for the defendants take place during the week of Sept. 5.

She previously proposed March 4, 2024, as a trial start date, but after co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro demanded a speedy trial earlier this week, Willis requested that the trial begin on Oct. 23, 2023.

A Georgia judge Thursday approved Willis' proposal, but only for Chesebro. The trial date for the other 18 defendants did not change with the judge's approval.

Trump opposed the proposed trial date in a filing Thursday.

