Trump says he'll surrender at Georgia jail on Thursday

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Trump during a campaign rallyin Windham, New Hampshire, earlier this month. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump indicated he'll surrender to Fulton County authorities in the alleged Georgia election interference case on Thursday.

Driving the news: "Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," said Trump in a Truth Social post Monday after his bail was set at $200,000 in the Fulton County case.

Trump then went on to attack Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who signed a court filing on the former president's bond that includes strict conditions on witness intimidation.

The big picture: An Atlanta grand jury indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants last week over alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results — marking the former president's fourth indictment in four months.

He denies any wrongdoing in the cases.

Go deeper: Trump's tampering risk

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional context.