36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he'll surrender at Georgia jail on Thursday

Rebecca Falconer
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8, 2023.

Former President Trump during a campaign rallyin Windham, New Hampshire, earlier this month. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump indicated he'll surrender to Fulton County authorities in the alleged Georgia election interference case on Thursday.

Driving the news: "Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," said Trump in a Truth Social post Monday after his bail was set at $200,000 in the Fulton County case.

  • Trump then went on to attack Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who signed a court filing on the former president's bond that includes strict conditions on witness intimidation.

The big picture: An Atlanta grand jury indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants last week over alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results — marking the former president's fourth indictment in four months.

  • He denies any wrongdoing in the cases.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional context.

