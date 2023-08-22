36 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump says he'll surrender at Georgia jail on Thursday
Former President Trump indicated he'll surrender to Fulton County authorities in the alleged Georgia election interference case on Thursday.
Driving the news: "Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," said Trump in a Truth Social post Monday after his bail was set at $200,000 in the Fulton County case.
- Trump then went on to attack Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who signed a court filing on the former president's bond that includes strict conditions on witness intimidation.
The big picture: An Atlanta grand jury indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants last week over alleged efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results — marking the former president's fourth indictment in four months.
- He denies any wrongdoing in the cases.
Go deeper: Trump's tampering risk
Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional context.