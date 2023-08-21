Trump's bail set at $200,000 in Georgia 2020 election case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Former President Trump's bail has been set at $200,000 in the Fulton County prosecution over his alleged efforts to subvert 2020 election results in Georgia.

Driving the news: Monday's court filing, signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump's lawyers, also includes strict conditions on witness intimidation.

"The defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," per the court filing.

"The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," the order adds.

Between the lines: Trump's penchant for trying to influence witnesses could now be adding to his legal jeopardy, Axios' Zach Basu reports. Trump already warned one witness — former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan — against testifying to the Fulton County grand jury.

The big picture: Trump was charged last week with 13 counts in the probe into his alleged efforts to flip Georgia's 2020 election results.

The most sweeping count that Trump faces in Georgia relates to a mobster statute, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO).

What to watch: Trump and 18 of his c0-defendants in the case are due to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Courthouse by 12 pm ET on Friday.

Two co-defendants, lawyers John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, both agreed to a $100,000 bond on Monday.

Eastman championed the legal theory that Trump used to pressure his Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results. Chesebro is credited with being the first lawyer to suggest that slates of fake pro-Trump electors could try to get recognized by Congress on Jan. 6.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information throughout.