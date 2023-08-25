Trump's historic mug shot released in Georgia election case

Atlanta's Fulton County Sheriff's Office released the first-ever mug shot of former President Trump on Thursday, following his surrender to authorities in the Georgia election interference case.

Why it matters: Trump has now made history as not only the first U.S. president — sitting or former — to face criminal charges, but the first to have their mug shot taken.

Although the Georgia case marked Trump's fourth indictment, he has managed to dodge taking mug shots in the other cases.

But Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat warned ahead of the Georgia indictment that authorities there intended to follow regular procedures when it came time to book the former president.

Of note: Moments after his mug shot was taken, Trump posted the image to his Truth Social platform, along with a fund-raising link.

The big picture: The notorious Fulton County jail where Trump's mug shot was taken has also now made history as the first institution to ever take a U.S. president's mug shot.

The detention center, known among locals as "Rice Street," has been criticized for its dangerous conditions and detainee deaths.

In July, the U.S. Justice Department announced an investigation into the jail following the death of Lashawn Thompson, who was found covered in "insects and filth."

An independent autopsy of Thompson ruled his death a homicide resulting from "severe neglect."

Zoom out: Trump faces a total of 13 counts related to alleged efforts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results, including violating Georgia's racketeering law, or RICO.

Trump's bail was set at $200,000 earlier this week, adding to his already considerable legal fees.

Trump's Georgia trial is also the first one that could be televised.

