Former President Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump was formally booked as he surrendered to Fulton County jail in his Georgia election indictment.

The big picture: Trump became the first president, sitting or former, to have his mug shot taken in a booking process that took about 22 minutes.

He was released on $200,000 bond after agreeing to restrictions on his social media use, including not intimidating co-defendants or witnesses in the Georgia case.

Trump's jail record includes a list of charges he faces in his fourth indictment and documents his height as 6-foot-3, his weight as 215 pounds and his hair as "blond or strawberry."

Flashback: Back in 2020, Trump's annual White House physical listed his weight at 244 pounds.

Read Trump's Georgia jail record below:

Photo: Fulton County jail

