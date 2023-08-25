1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
READ: Trump's Fulton County jail record in Georgia election case
Former President Trump was formally booked as he surrendered to Fulton County jail in his Georgia election indictment.
The big picture: Trump became the first president, sitting or former, to have his mug shot taken in a booking process that took about 22 minutes.
- He was released on $200,000 bond after agreeing to restrictions on his social media use, including not intimidating co-defendants or witnesses in the Georgia case.
- Trump's jail record includes a list of charges he faces in his fourth indictment and documents his height as 6-foot-3, his weight as 215 pounds and his hair as "blond or strawberry."
Flashback: Back in 2020, Trump's annual White House physical listed his weight at 244 pounds.
Read Trump's Georgia jail record below:
