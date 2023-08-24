Fani Willis proposes October 2023 trial date for Trump, co-defendants

Former President Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Aug. 13. Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday called for an earlier start date for the election interference trial of former President Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

Why it matters: Willis previously proposed March 4, 2024, as a start date, but after co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro demanded a speedy earlier this week, she called his bluff and requested that the trial begin on Oct. 23, 2023.

Catch up quickly: The nineteen co-defendants were charged over their alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election.

Among them is Chesebro, a Trump campaign legal adviser who is believed to be the first attorney to suggest that slates of fake pro-Trump electors could try to get recognized by Congress on Jan. 6 to overturn the state's actual election results.

He faces seven charges, including two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

His speedy trial demand may push forward the trial for all defendants, but it may also create

Of note: The new proposed trial date, which is less than two months away, would come just days after the start of the civil fraud case against Trump, the Trump Organization and his elder children brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The trial is set to commence on Oct. 2, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

Then around three months later on Jan. 15, 2024 — the same day as the Iowa caucuses — Trump is set to be on trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against him.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.