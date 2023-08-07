Writer E. Jean Carroll leaving the Southern District of New York Court in April. Photo: Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday threw out a counter defamation lawsuit former President Trump filed against writer E. Jean Carroll after she won her sexual abuse suit against him earlier this year.

Why it matters: The ruling at least puts a temporary end to Trump's efforts to get a new trial or a decrease in the $5 million in damages a jury ordered him to pay to Carroll.

Trump has always maintained his innocence and claimed in the countersuit that Carroll had defamed him by maintaining that he raped her after the jury's verdict in May.

The jury did not find Trump liable for rape in the trial, though it was one of the types of battery the jurors were instructed to consider by the judge.

What they're saying: Robbie Kaplan, Carroll's attorney, said her client "looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her."

She said Carroll also looks forward to a trial over her original, ongoing defamation lawsuit against Trump, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 15, 2024.

The big picture: The Department of Justice said in a court filing last month that it would no longer defend Trump in Carroll's ongoing lawsuit.

It added that he should not be granted immunity from the lawsuit because he was not acting within the scope of office when he denied a writer's rape accusations and made allegedly defamatory remarks about her in 2019.

A New York judge in June allowed Carroll to amend the ongoing lawsuit to include damage claims over remarks Trump made about her during a televised CNN town hall event earlier this year.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

