First Trump co-defendant turns himself in to Fulton County jail

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Scott Hall, one of former President Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, surrendered himself to the Fulton County jail on Tuesday, according to the jail's online database.

Why it matters: Hall, the first defendant in the case to turn himself in before the Aug. 25 deadline, is facing seven charges for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

The big picture: Prosecutors say Hall, a bail bondsman, was involved in a scheme to illegally breach election equipment in Coffee County, Ga.

Hall and others "aided, abetted, and encouraged" employees from the data solutions firm SullivanStrickler to access voting equipment inside the Coffee County Board of Elections Registration office, according to the indictment from an Atlanta grand jury last week.

Among the charges Hall faces are conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state.

State of play: Fulton County Superior Court judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, signed off on bond agreements for Trump and some of his co-defendants on Monday.

A $10,000 bond agreement was reached for Hall, court records show.

Trump announced Monday that he plans to turn himself in to Fulton County authorities on Thursday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.